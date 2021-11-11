The Armuchee Indians have high goals for the 2021-22 season, and they are going to heavily depend on their height to reach them.
The Indians and head coach Clint Decker head into the season with a team that boasts some impressive size in the front court that should allow them to play well in the paint over the next few months, and Decker said he is hoping that key area of the game will help his group have enough success to clinch a state berth for only the second time in program history.
Armuchee will be breaking in several new starters after losing a large chunk of their starting rotation to graduation last year, but experience will be gained quickly as the team jumps into their schedule with some tough games over the next few weeks early on in 2021-22.
Below you will find all the info you need to know in order to get ready for the quickly approaching season, including a quick snapshot of the Indians heading into the 2021-22 campaign and an interview with Decker.
Team Capsule
Head coach: Clint Decker (fifth season)
Last year’s record: 9-17
Starters lost from last season: 4
Key players: Malik Drinic (F, Sr.), Jordan Joyce (F, Jr.)
Coach Questions:
RN-T: How has preseason practice gone so far and what have been the biggest things your team has focused on to get ready for the season?
DECKER: We have just set our roster this week. Our first scrimmage is on Saturday, so we have just been focused on getting guys comfortable with each other because it is really a new team … just making sure they learn to play together, learn each other and making sure we can come together as a team.
RN-T: What do you feel is an area or areas of strength for your team going into the 2021-22 season and what is an area you feel your team needs to improve the most?
DECKER: Areas of strength for us this season is our height. We may have the biggest team in terms of height in my 11 years at Armuchee. We have several guys that are really good around the rim. On the flip side of that, we have less typical guards than we have had in the past. We are trying to find the guys that can step up and help us take care of the ball enough for us to be able to use our strength inside.
RN-T: What are the keys for this year’s team to reach its full potential or, in other words, what are the things your team will hang their hat on in order to have success this season?
DECKER: We will have to be able to handle other teams’ pressure and be the hardest playing team we play. If we can handle the pressure and get the ball inside, we will be successful more than not. We also must be a team that plays hard on defense and takes pride in our defense.
RN-T: What are your overall goals and/or expectations for what your team can accomplish this season?
DECKER: Our goal every year is to make it to state. The Armuchee boys have made it to state one time in the history of our program and that was in 2015. So that is always our goal. However, we want to have a team that plays hard every play, and if we do that, everything else will take care of itself.