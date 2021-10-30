A late turnover helped stake Gordon Lee to a lead, and the Trojans managed to survive a furious finish by Armuchee on Friday night to eke out a 16-14 victory at Armuchee.
Trailing 10-7 late in the third quarter, the Indians appeared to be starting to make a move only to have the ball jar loose on what would have been a first-down run.
Six plays after the fumble recovery, Gordon Lee tailback Nat Dunfee took a delayed handoff around left end and scampered 17 yards for a touchdown, staking the Trojans to a 16-7 lead with 9:54 remaining in the contest. Dunfee led the Trojans with 113 yards on 16 carries while scoring two touchdowns in the game.
The fumble recovery seemed particularly unlucky for Armuchee. Three times Gordon Lee players put the ball on the turf, but all three times managed to corral their fumbles before an Indian could tear it away.
Although down nine points, the Indians refused to quit. Armuchee drove to the 50-yard line but the drive stalled. On fourth and 12, quarterback Chandler Desanto dropped back and fired a pass over the middle and into the outstretched arms of Kameron Parker for a 34-yard completion and a huge first down. Six plays later, Desanto dove across the goal line, cutting the Trojans’ lead to 16-14.
On the ensuing onside kick, the ball bounced perfectly but a Gordon Lee player managed to pounce on it before two Armuchee players could grab it, and the Trojans ran out the clock for the win.
“We played hard. We had some bad plays here and there that cost us. The kids showed a lot of guts and character like they have all year,” Armuchee coach Jeremy Green said. “We preach being mentally tough all the time.”
Trailing 3-0 in the second quarter, the Indians' offense got going behind senior tailback Austin Stacy. Stacy, who led all rushers with 120 yards on 25 carries, rushed eight times on a long drive ending in a nine-yard scamper for a touchdown, handing the Indians a 7-3.
The Trojans answered on the ensuing drive when Dunfee broke loose on a 28-yard jaunt, allowing the Trojans to retake the lead at 10-7.
Armuchee almost answered the score before halftime. With time winding down, Desanto dialed up a long ball and Parker pulled in a 37-yard reception at the three-yard-line. Gordon Lee defenders managed to knock him out of bounds and the clock expired.
The loss drops Armuchee to 5-3 and 1-3 in Region 6A. The five wins represent the most for an Armuchee team in more than a decade. The Indians finish the season next week at Bowdon.
“I’m sad because we wanted to reach the playoffs. I think we have made football important again at Armuchee,” Green said. “Each class has helped lay a foundation for this team, and we keep building off of it every year.”