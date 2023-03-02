Bragging rights and an early leg up in the region standings were on the line as two Floyd County rivals got together on Wednesday at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, but it was the Armuchee girls and boys teams that earned convincing victories.
The Indians (2-1, 2-1 7-A Division I) took down Coosa by sweeping all lines for a 5-0 win, and the Lady Indians (2-1, 2-1) dropped just one line in a 4-1 victory.
On the boys' side in singles action, Armuchee got a 6-2, 6-2 win from Cade Henderson at No. 1, a 7-5, 6-4 win from Bo Bennett at No. 2 and a 6-2, 6-0 win from Owen Buffington at No. 3.
The Indian's doubles teams of Jordan Joyce and Sam Woodard (No. 1) and Dylan Pierce and Ryan Strickland (No. 2) completed the sweep by each winning 6-0, 6-0.
For the Armuchee girls, victories in singles play came from No. 1 Isabel Morales (6-4, 6-2), No. 2 Kileigh Barcomb (6-0, 6-1) and No. 3 Mallory Hulsey (6-1, 6-1). The No. 2 doubles team of Ally Hawkins and Jubilee Smith defeated Coosa's pair of Paola Morales and Carleigh Reece in a back-and-forth match 6-1, 2-6, 10-3.
The Lady Eagles collected their lone win of the day at No. 1 doubles as the pair of Abby Jacobs and Brooke McClellan outlasted Armuchee's duo of Aubrie Cordle and Kelsey Wooten in a third-set tiebreaker. Jacobs and McClellan won the tight first set 7-6 before Cordle and Wooten battled back to take the second set 6-1. The Coosa pair then closed out the match by winning 11-9 in the tiebreaker.
Coosa will be back at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College on Monday to take on Unity Christian starting at 4 p.m. Armuchee will battle Pepperell in another region matchup on Tuesday starting at 4 p.m. at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.