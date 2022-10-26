The Armuchee cross country dynasty continued on Tuesday afternoon at Georgia Highlands as both the Indians and Lady Indians extended their region title streaks with impressive performances at the Region 7-A Division I Meet.
The Armuchee boys topped the team standings with a score of 23 to claim their seventh straight region title while the Armuchee girls finished atop the standings with a score of 27 to secure their sixth straight.
"Both our teams ran well today," said Armuchee head coach Scott Pierce. "I knew it would be a close one especially in the boys race, but our runners overcame some tougher conditions and performed well. I think it was hard conditions that affected the whole field. It was windy and it was the first warm day we've had in a while. We only had a few PR's today, but I still feel like we had some really good efforts from the boys and the girls."
The boys kicked off the afternoon, and Armuchee quickly asserted itself, placing several runners toward the front of the pack. Ben Owens had the top performance as he finished first individually with a time of 16:56.34, edging out Darlington's Grant Cross (16:57.96) for in individual region championship.
Owens' teammates weren't far behind as Trace Harris and Sam Lindley crossed the finish line third (17:04.15) and fourth (17:12.57), respectively. Landon England (seventh, 17:47.60) and Matthew Campbell (eighth, 18:02.16) completed the Indians' team score, and Ethan Ayers (ninth, 18:05.78) and Luke Hagerich (10th, 18:27.07) finished in the top 10 for food measure.
Darlington earned a runner-up finish as a team with a score of 36. Behind the individual second-place finish by Cross, Ryan Glass (17:45.89) and Anthony Natarella (17:46.71) also finished in the top 10 in fifth and sixth, respectively. Completing the Tigers' team score were Aiden Parsa (11th, 18:34.30) and Hayes Parsa (18:42.30).
The Armuchee girls were once again led by the duo of Marissa Kimple and Shelby Green who finished individually in the top two spots once again after doing it several times previously this season. On Tuesday it was Kimple earning the first-place finish with a time of 18:40.46, and Green took second with an 18:56.08.
The Lady Indians' team score was helped by four more top-10 finishes with those coming from Sophie Thacker (seventh, 24:12.82), Grace Fellows (eighth, 24:14.17), Alejandra Aldana (ninth, 24:29.52) and Addison Ayers (10th, 20:45.15).
Darlington took runner-up honors as a team on the girls side as well with a score of 55. Kate Scott was the top runner with a fifth-place finish and time of 22:01.39. The next four Lady Tigers' runners completed the team score with a pack finish to hold down the 11th through 14th positions. Those performances came from Lina Nguyen (25:11.30), Caroline Knight (25:16.27), Georgeanna Dempsey (25:23.94) and Annie Beauchamp (25:23.97).
"We want to win region titles obviously, but sometimes I think take for granted because we've been to the state meet for the last several years that it is something we really want to celebrate finishing as runners-up to get a chance to run against the best teams in the state," said Darlington head coach Brant Evans. "We're excited for that challenge, and our girls and boys deserve every bit of it. We're not done yet. We're confident we will perform well at the state meet.
"We gutted it out some today. We didn't have our best day, but I think our runners really pushed through it and gave it everything they had. I really appreciated the effort they put in today. I think that kind of effort will pay off next week (at state)."
The Coosa girls (58) and Pepperell girls (118) finished third and fourth in the team standings, respectively, to earn state meet berths of their own. The Lady Eagles were led by Sophia Cook (third, 19:24.07) and Alishia Cook (fourth, 21:07.01). The rest of the team score was completed by Meadow Rose (16th, 26:25.23), Riyah Manley (17th, 27:41.90) and Brinley Wilson (18th, 28:05.40).
Pepperell's top runner was Olivia Edwards who placed sixth with a time of 23:58.87. Kadence Ullery was next up for the Lady Dragons in 19th with a 28:05.57, and Riley Allen (29th, 30:17.18), Lillie Newberry (30th, 30:28.06) and Morgan Langley (34th, 35:23.25) rounded out the team score.
The Coosa boys also earned a trip to the state meet by finishing fourth in the team standings with a score of 97, just behind third place Dade County (94). Kaiden Palmer had the top effort for the Eagles in 14th with an 18:51.18, and he was followed by teammate Jesse Holcomb in 15th with an 18:53.82. Other runners contributing to the team score were Ezra Guerrero (18th, 19:56.51), Danny Bernardo (22nd, 20:12.94) and Noah Stiles (28th, 22:07.59).
The Armuchee, Darlington and Coosa boys will run in the Class A State Division I Meet in Carrollton next Friday, Nov. 4 at 9 a.m., and the Armuchee, Darlington, Coosa and Pepperell girls will follow in the Class A State Division I Meet at 9:45 a.m.
"We're excited to run in Carrollton again," said Pierce, who led both his teams to Class A state titles last season. "It is going to be a really strong field with several teams that are threats to win it. It's going to be tough and very competitive with such a wide-open field, but our girls and boys will be ready and excited to perform as best as they can."