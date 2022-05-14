Armuchee had a tough time keeping up with Lumpkin County during their spring game on Friday night, but head coach Jeremy Green said he reinforced to his team after the contest that this is where they are right now but it’s not where they are going to be.
The Indians struggled to get much going offensively and despite showing some flashes with stops on the defensive side couldn’t hang around as they fell to Lumpkin County 48-0 on their home field to wrap up spring practice.
“I wasn’t surprised we did some things poorly and didn’t play very well against (Lumpkin County) tonight. We’re replacing a lot of good players so there is going to be some growing pains,” said Green. “What I didn’t like is how we handled some things during the game. We got some penalties by reacting and doing things that just isn’t what we do.
“I made it clear in the locker room that this is where we are as a team right now, but this is not where we are going to be in a few months. You have to use this as a positive and a learning experience, and it 100 percent makes what we do this summer leading up to the season very important.”
Lumpkin County opened the scoring early in the second quarter after a scoreless opening period as Mason Sullens finished off a touchdown drive with a three-yard run into the end zone.
On the ensuing drive, Lumpkin County’s Dakota Bennett recovered an Armuchee fumble near midfield. They quickly made the forced turnover count as quarterback Cooper Scott connected with receiver Caden Gibson on a 47-yard touchdown pass to push the lead to 14-0 after Will Staples’ second extra point of the night.
Lumpkin County added their last score of the first half on a three-yard touchdown run by Scott on a keeper, and they took the 21-0 lead into the half.
On Lumpkin County’s first drive of the third quarter they had a long touchdown pass called back on a penalty, but Sullens scored on a 38-yard touchdown scamper a few plays later anyway.
Scott added a 10-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter, and Lumpkin County scored twice more in the fourth once the younger players took over the snaps.
Armuchee’s defense showed some promise as they forced one turnover with Ryland Steen recovering a fumble in the first half. They also got multiple stops inside their own 10-yard line, including forcing a missed field goal attempt in the first half.
Offensively, the host Indians had some solid plays including a few tough runs by quarterback Chandler Desanto in the first half before he got a little dinged up and didn’t return to play after that.
Luke Lively took over the reps following Desanto’s departure and connected on a nice pass for about 30 yards to Jackson Coonley into Lumpkin County territory in the third quarter. Blaine Ragland handled the snaps at quarterback in the fourth and also gained several yards on strong runs.
It was also a special night for Green who returned to the Armuchee sideline after being forced to miss the final game of the regular season in 2021 after receiving a cancer diagnosis. Following several months of treatment, Green got the all-clear, cancer-free word from his doctor and was able to fully participate in spring practice, which started on May 2 and concluded on Friday night.
“It felt good to be back out there after not getting to finish with the team last year,” said Green. “When we went out for warm-ups tonight, I had chills just being able to get back out there. I had a lot of fun these past two weeks at practice. Tonight was tough as a team, but I’m excited to see what this group can do over the summer and this fall.”
Armuchee will begin summer workouts in the next few weeks, and that will lead up to official fall practice starting in late July. They will play a preseason scrimmage at home on Aug. 12 against Temple and then open the regular season at home on Aug. 19 against Gordon Central.