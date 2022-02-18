BLUE RIDGE — Both Chattooga and Model had separate important scoring runs throughout Friday’s Region 7-AA Championship Game at Fannin County High, but the Indians had the final one as they put together a strong fourth quarter that included four huge 3-pointers to earn a 56-51 victory.
Model finished the third quarter strong, scoring the final eight points in the period to grab a 40-39 lead going to the fourth. Chattooga answered at the right time, however, as they knocked down three straight 3s to take a 49-45 lead and then added another a few moments later to go up 52-47. From there, the Indians did what they had to do down the stretch to close it out as Model kept battling but couldn’t quite get over the hump on the scoreboard.
“That’s a region championship game with two good teams battling, and if you have just two or three bad possessions where you don’t move the ball to get a good look to score, the other team is going to make you pay for it,” said Model head coach Jacob Travis. “The way they shoot it, you can’t have any bad stretches like we had in the fourth tonight. Credit to them. They moved the ball well and made shots. I still felt like we were in it and battled to the end. I’m proud of the effort. You just can’t go cold like we did in the second quarter and the fourth quarter tonight and beat a team as talented as Chattooga.”
Model (20-6) led 16-14 after a back and forth first quarter, but the Indians controlled the second as they outscored the Devils 15-5 in the period to take a 29-21 lead into the locker room at the break.
Model grabbed the momentum in the third as Cole Mathis and Jakenes Heard combined to score 14 of the team’s 19 in the period to push the Devils back ahead 40-39 at the conclusion of the quarter to set up the rally in the fourth by Chattooga.
The Indians (20-6) were led in scoring by a trio of players in double figures as Damien Smith and Xavier Gray each had 14 points. Smith knocked down three 3s, including two in the fourth quarter. Brody Mobbs added 11 points, including three 3s of his own, two coming in the fourth.
Mathis was the top scorer for the Blue Devils with 15 points. Derion Richardson added 13, including three 3s, and Jakenes Heard and Jeremias Heard each scored eight points.
Chattooga will now enter the Class AA State Tournament next week as the No. 1 seed from 7-AA and host the No. 4 from Region 5-AA while Model is the No. 2 seed and will host the No. 3 seed from 5-AA.
“We’ve had some really good state tournament runs coming off region runner-ups so we’ll get ready and hopefully come back ready to work hard next week,” said Travis. “Losing to a good opponent like Chattooga and learning a little bit about ourselves isn’t a bad thing going into next week. We are going to see great teams like them in the state tournament so I’m excited about how we competed tonight and what we can do going forward.”
In other action from the Region 7-AA Tournament on Friday:
MODEL GIRLS 49, GORDON CENTRAL 43
The Lady Devils rallied from deficits at halftime and at the end of the third quarter to finish strong and earn a victory in the third-place game on Friday.
Model (13-15) trailed 31-26 at the half and 41-40 at the end of the third quarter but held the Lady Warriors to just three points in the fourth and came up with big buckets down the stretch.
The Lady Devils were led by Rachel Burkhalter with 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Julia Shinholster and Sadie Raughton each scored eight, and August Betz and Ansley Coogler each added six.
Model will be the No. 3 seed from 7-AA in the Class AA State Tournament and will visit the No. 2 seed from Region 5-AA in the first round next week with a date, time and opponent to be announced.
DADE COUNTY BOYS 62, COOSA 54
The Eagles led at the half by eight points, but Dade County dominated the third quarter to pull ahead and hold on from there for a win in the third-place game on Friday.
Coosa (13-14) outscored Dade County 21-6 in the second quarter to go up 33-25 at the half. The Wolverines bounced back and outscored the Eagles 20-8 in the third quarter.
The Eagles were led by Ashton Williams and Joseph Richardson with 15 points apiece. Williams knocked down three 3s and Richardson made two. Aaron Davis added 13 points, and Josh Dixon scored nine.
Coosa will go into the Class AA State Tournament next week as the No. 4 seed from 7-AA and be on the road at the No. 1 seed from Region 5-AA in the first round.