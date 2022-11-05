If anyone doubted the impact that a football coach can have on a community, one needed to look no further than the field at Armuchee High School on Friday night.
Well past 10 p.m., far removed from Dade County’s 43-7 win over the Indians, Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green remained on the field, embracing his players, their parents, his coaches and staff. The hugs and tears were not for the game — which turned out to be the Indians’ season finale, since the Wolverines win propelled them into the Class A Division I state playoffs and ended Armuchee’s season at 3-7. The emotion was because it was Green’s last game on the sideline for his alma mater, having announced recently that he was stepping down.
Health issues have slowed him down in recent years, but he was as vocal and energetic as ever during Friday night’s game at H.A. Lindsey Stadium.
"Obviously I’m disappointed in the outcome," Green said through tearful eyes after spending some emotional moments with his players. "I really wish I could have done a better job coaching this team. But I truly love these kids, and I love the Armuchee community. I will always be an Armuchee Indian."
Big, momentum-shifting plays doomed the Indians in the loss. After taking the game’s opening possession and driving from their own 25 to Dade County’s 23, the Indians missed a field goal. That turned out to be Armuchee’s deepest drive until late in the third quarter.
Dade County (6-4, 3-3) punted on its first drive, downing the ball at the Indians 1-yard line. Two plays later, the Wolverines tackled quarterback Chandler Desanto in the end zone for a safety.
Armuchee then kicked off, and the Wolverines took over at the Indians 43. On the first play from scrimmage, running back Evan Koger sprinted 43 yards off right tackle for a touchdown, and the PAT made it 9-0.
Armuchee drove to the Dade County 34 on its next drive before turning the ball over on downs. The Wolverines struck immediately, with Zeke Wheeler taking the first carry from scrimmage 66 yards for a touchdown and a 16-0 lead.
Dade County then returned a punt 38 yards to the Armuchee 30, and capitalized on their third one-play scoring drive of the night when Wheeler hit Demetrius Walker with a 30-yard TD pass for a 22-0 lead halfway through the second quarter.
After an Armuchee 3-and-out, Dade County took over at its own 45 and went on a methodical 11-play scoring drive, capping it off with a 7-yard TD run by Landon Williams to make it 29-0 at the half.
The Wolverines got a defensive score in the third quarter, when Kade Pardue intercepted an Armuchee pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown and a 36-0 lead.
Armuchee (4-6, 1-5) finally got on the board late in the quarter, when Desanto connected with Jacob Seagraves on a 41-yard touchdown pass. Grayson Perry’s PAT made it 36-7.
The final score of the night came on an 88-yard touchdown run by Dade County’s Braylon Sullivan with under two minutes left in the game.
"This win was a huge step for our program," Dade County head coach Jeff Poston said. "We have a ton of kids banged up and injured and out for the season, and they could have laid down tonight and given up. But a lot of guys stepped up big tonight. This is the first time in our program’s history that we have made the state playoffs in back to back years. This was big for our team."
Dade County, the No. 4 seed from 7-A Division I, will travel to Region 8-A Division I top seed Rabun County next week in the first round of the Class A Division I State Playoffs.