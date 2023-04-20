The Armuchee Indians have embraced the role of road warriors in the past couple weeks as they have played impressive soccer away from home translating into an elite eight berth.
The Indians' most recent victory came on Tuesday when they traveled to Oglethorpe County, built a lead in the first half and played suffocating defense over the final 40 minutes to earn a 3-1 victory in the second round of the Class A Division I state playoffs.
A diving save by keeper Ryland Steen helped to energize Armuchee (9-4-1) early in Tuesday's game, and a few minutes later Gabe DeHart scored the first goal on an assist from teammate Grayson Perry to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.
Armuchee added to its lead later in the first half as Dehart scored again on a one-touch attempt off a corner kick from Alex Luna for the assist.
Oglethorpe County (5-10) cut the deficit to 2-1 with a goal later in the first half, and the teams hit the halftime break with that score.
In a physical second half, the Indians' defense was able to snuff out any and all offensive attacks by Oglethorpe County. They were then rewarded the the sealing goal by Indians' offense as Leyton Brown found Angel Tapia in the box on a throw-in, and Tapia sent a shot straight over the keeper's head to make it 3-1.
"Coach Josh Perry and myself are so proud of these young men," said Armuchee coach Jason Park. "We had some early region losses this season to Trion and Dalton Academy and knew we had to come together and start playing the way we knew we were capable of if we wanted to make the playoffs. From that point on the guys went to work, cleaned up our play and started playing good soccer.
"What we have been able to accomplish this season has been so fun to be a part of. We have great senior leaders in Cesar Perez, Alex Luna, Brayden Hood and Trace Harris, and these guys set the tone for us when we hit the field. The elite eight is a wonderful accomplishment, and we are so proud to still be playing for a shot at a final four berth."
The win follows Armuchee's 3-2 victory at Elbert County in the first round last Wednesday, April 12.
The Indians, who finished as the No. 3 team in the region standings for the regular season, will make another long trip this coming Tuesday for their elite eight matchup against No. 1 seed Woodville-Tompkins at 6 p.m. at Garden City Stadium in Garden City, Ga.