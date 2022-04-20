The Armuchee boys went to the final match with a state-tournament victory on the line on Tuesday afternoon at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College, and it was Harrison Hulsey who came through a clutch win to send the Indians to the second round.
With the score tied 2-2, Hulsey dug deep in his No. 2 singles match as he rallied from a 5-2 deficit in the first set to win it 7-6 in a tiebreaker. After dropping the second set 6-4, he bounced back with a convincing 6-2 win in the third to take the match and the decisive point in the Class AA State Tournament first-round win.
The other two lines that claimed points for Armuchee on Tuesday were No. 1 doubles and No. 2 doubles. The No. 1 team of Jordan Joyce and Sam Woodard won 6-0, 6-1, and the No. 2 team of Ryan Strickland and Dylan Pierce won 6-3, 7-5.
At No. 1 singles, Armuchee's Baron St. Clair forced a third set but dropped his match 4-6, 6-4, 2-6, and at No. 3 singles Aiden Mowery fell 6-7, 1-6.
The victory pushes Armuchee into the second round where they will visit Telfair County. Date and time for that match will be announced later. It will be played no later than April 27.
In other prep tennis action from Tuesday:
Lady Eagles' season ends at Heard County
The Coosa girls traveled to Heard County for a Class AA State Tournament first-round match on Tuesday and battled hard before falling 4-1 to see their season come to an end.
The Lady Eagles earned their lone win in the postseason match at No. 2 doubles thanks to the pair of Brooke McClellan and Paola Morales. Tori Payne also pushed her No. 3 singles match to a third set before dropping a hard-fought contest.
Heard County advances to the second round to take on the winner of the Early County-Bleckley County first-round matchup.