The Armuchee boys stretched their win streak to three straight thanks to a strong performance on Friday night in a 58-48 victory at home over 6-A Public foe Mt. Zion.
The Indians (8-11, 6-8 in 6-A Public) was led by a 24-point night from Malik Drinic, who hit 14-of-17 free throws in the victory.
Trenton Cothran was also in double figures with 12 points.
Armuchee is at home again on Saturday to host Dalton Academy in another region matchup starting at 7:30 p.m.
In other prep basketball action on Friday:
Unity Christian girls 65, Shiloh Hills Christian 13
The Lady Lions had a dominant performance, including an impressive performance by one of their freshman, to roll to a region road win on Friday.
Unity Christian (8-9, 4-1) was led by freshman Kyla Marcos who had 30 points and 10 steals in the victory. Bekah Wisener scored 12 points and had five assists, and Lyra Roberts added seven points. Andy Creel had seven rebounds with six coming on the offensive end.
The Lady Lions will host Model next Friday at 6 p.m.
Mt. Zion girls 55, Armuchee 50
The Lady Indians battled throughout but couldn’t quite get over the hump on Friday to suffer a region loss at home.
Armuchee (6-14, 3-5 in 6-A Public) led 27-26 at the half, but Mt. Zion rallied for a 42-40 lead after three quarters. The teams battled in the fourth, but Mt. Zion made a few more shots down the stretch to pull out the win.
Olivia Moses led the scoring for the Lady Indians with 14 points and added 10 rebounds for the double-double. Bailey Tomlin scored 12, Chloe Shaw had a double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds and Maggie Duke was also in double figures with 10 points.
Armuchee is back at home on Saturday to host Dalton Academy at 6 p.m. for another region contest.
South Paulding boys 56, Rome 54
The Wolves suffered a tough one-possession loss on the road in region play on Friday.
Rome (14-7, 8-3 in 5-AAAAAA) led 24-22 at the half but saw South Paulding turn the momentum around in the third quarter to take a 38-33 advantage into the fourth where they made enough plays to seal the win down the stretch.
The Wolves were led by Braxton Wade with 20 points, including three 3s. Jay’Quan Nelson added 15 points, and Cameron Keith scored 12.
Rome is back at home on Tuesday to host East Paulding at 7:30 p.m.