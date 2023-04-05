The Armuchee Indians continued its strong play of late by earning an 11-1 mercy-rule shortened home win over Trion on Tuesday in the first of a three-game region series.
Armuchee (12-9, 6-4 7-A Division I) trailed 1-0 going to the bottom of the third but got the bats cranked up in a big way with three runs in the inning before adding eight more in the fourth to force the mercy rule after the top of the fifth. After starting region play 0-3, the Indians have now won six of its last seven to put themselves in position to compete for a state playoff berth over the final few weeks of the regular season.
Leading the way offensively for Armuchee on Tuesday were the top-three batters in the lineup, Chandler Desanto, Skyler Thurston and Luke Lively, who combined to go 5-for-8 in the game with eight RBIs and four runs scored. Desanto was 2-for-3 with a double, tow RBIs and two runs scored in the leadoff spot, and Thurston added two hits and a pair of RBIs as well. Lively contributed a hit and drove in three.
Marcus Harris added a hit and two RBIs, and Ethan Campbell had a hit and an RBI. Jackson Coonley drew two walks and drove in one run as well.
On the mound Jack Rogers tossed the shortened complete game for the win, going five innings and allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts.
The two teams were back at it on Wednesday for a doubleheader at Trion to close out the three-game series. Armuchee next hosts Pepperell on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to open another crucial three-game region series.
In other prep baseball action on Tuesday:
Model 4, Haralson County 1
The Devils had several timely hits and strong pitching to collect a region road win on Tuesday to open a three-game series.
Model (18-3, 10-0 7-AA) scored a run in each of the first, second and third innings to stake starting pitcher Jace Armstrong to a 3-1 lead and then added one more insurance run in the seventh. Armstrong went the distance to collect the win, pitching seven innings and allowing one run on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks. He also had a hit and an RBI at the plate.
Cooper Dean came through with a solo home run for the Devils, and Brant Pace was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Drake Swiger drove in a run, and Hudson Latimer had a hit and scored two runs.
Model looked to keep its unbeaten record in 7-AA play intact on Wednesday when it hosted Haralson County for a doubleheader to close out the three-game series. The Devils will host Fannin County on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. to open another three-game region series.
Darlington 15, Chattooga 1
The Tigers opened up a region series with a convincing victory on Tuesday afternoon with several offensive standouts.
Darlington (13-10, 8-5 7-A Division I) got contributions from up and down the lineup, including Tommy Bethel with two doubles, five RBIs and two runs scored. Bagley Larry drove in three runs, Slade Clevenger was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Briant Powell had a hit, a walk and two RBIs.
Myles Twyman contributed a hit, an RBI and two runs scored as well, and Ashton Albers drove in a run and scored two runs. Talan Shirey had a hit, a stolen base and two runs scored.
Hill Shropshire earned the win on the mound for the Tigers by pitching three innings and allowing one run on one hit with four strikeouts and two walks. Bethel pitched two innings in relief and didn't allow a run and gave up just one hit while striking out one.
Darlington was at Chattooga on Wednesday, and the two teams will wrap up the series back at Darlington on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.