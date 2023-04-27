Armuchee made yet another long road trip on Tuesday, and it was followed by another joyful ride home to Floyd County.
The Indians traveled to Garden City to take on Woodville-Tompkins in the Class A Division I quarterfinals, built an early lead and held steady from there for a 4-1 victory to punch their ticket to the final four.
Armuchee (10-4-1) started the game aggressively to set the tone as the offensive attack pushed forward and created several chances. In the 15th minute, the Indians cashed in on one of those chances as Alex Luna received a pass from Gabe DeHart, maneuvered with the ball in the box and sent a shot to the opposite corner of the goal past the keeper to make it 1-0.
The lead doubled a few minutes later as DeHart and Luna reversed roles as Luna played a ball to his teammate and DeHart chipped the shot over the keeper and into the net to make it 2-0, which would remain the score until halftime.
"Coming out in the second half, I told the boys that we couldn't let up," said Armuchee coach Josh Perry. "We took Elbert County into the half (in the first round) and ended up letting them get two goals in the second half to make it a game again. We had to come out with even more physicality and more determination to put the game away.
"At this point of the season, when you're down, you have nothing to lose. We knew they were going to be throwing everything they could at us so we had to strike first."
The Indians took the halftime words to heart and didn't let up a bit to open the second half as they were able to add another goal to their lead in the opening minutes. Leyton Brown headed a pass into the box, and Luna did the rest. He beat the keeper to the ball and sent the ball into the net for his second goal of the contest to make it 3-0.
Armuchee converted its final goal shortly after that to make it 4-0 and essentially sealed the game. Brown saw the Woodville-Tompkins keeper playing too high and sent a shot from well outside the box, past the keeper and into the net for a goal.
Woodville-Tompkins (10-5) scored its only goal later in the second half, but it was too little, too late as the Indians ran out the rest of the clock and celebrated a final four berth.
While the offensive attack had an impressive game, Armuchee's defensive backline of Trace Harris, Braden Hood, Logan Benedict, Ethan Hernandez and Cesar Perez were equally as solid, stopping all but one of Woodville-Tompkins' offensive opportunities. Benedict had a goal-line clearance to save a possible goal for one of the unit's stellar plays.
“We couldn’t be more proud of these boys and how well they played," said Armuchee coach Jason Park. "The deeper we go in the playoffs, the more we tell the boys it’s gonna take a full 80 minutes of soccer to move forward. They played their hearts out for the full 80 tonight and left it all on the field.
“This group of boys is special, and they’re playing for a lot of folks. We’re proud to be the only public school left standing, and we’re gonna continue to fight with everything we’ve got to keep moving forward.”
After winning on the road at Elbert County in the first round, at Oglethorpe County in the second round and at Woodville-Tompkins in the third round, Armuchee will once again be the visitor in its final-four matchup at Paideia (13-0-5). Kickoff for that contest is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at Avondale Stadium in Decatur with the winner advancing to play for a state championship.