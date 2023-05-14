After being introduced as Armuchee's new head coach in January, Eric Belew got his first real look at his team over the past two weeks as the Indians went through spring practice with drills wrapping up on Friday with an intrasquad scrimmage in front of a sizeable crowd.
The teams, which were divided up into Blue and White, each showed promise on both sides of the ball in a game that ended with the Blue edging out the White 24-18.
Belew said the scrimmage was a positive way to end two strong weeks of spring practice.
"The kids answered the call tonight," said Belew. "We went a little off course with everything we wanted to do tonight, but the kids competed and did what we asked of them. We've got some new guys on staff and some guys staying from last year, and they all did an excellent job and really made my job as the head coach easy.
"Like I told our boys after the scrimmage tonight, this is just Chapter 1 for us on both sides of the ball. We still have a lot to put in as we were pretty vanilla on both sides tonight. But the biggest thing we saw tonight is how much better our technique was from last week to this week. That was really good to see."
The scrimmage on Friday started with both defenses having the upper hand as the only score in the seven combined possessions came on the White team's first drive as Luke Lively found Trenton Cothran for a touchdown pass from inside the 10 yard line to make it 6-0.
After the teams traded five consecutive defensive stops, Lively once again connected with Cothran for a long touchdown pass down the sideline to put the White team up 12-0.
The Blue team responded on the ensuing drive with Matt Hampson receiving a short pass down the seam from Blaine Ragland and sprinting the rest of the way to the end zone to cut the deficit in half at 12-6.
The Blue proceeded to get another defensive stop and then tied the game on the next possession with Ragland finding Jacob Seagraves for a long touchdown pass to make it 12-12. That's the way it stayed until halftime as the Blue defense stopped the White offense near the goal line as time expired in the first half.
The reserves took over for most of the reps in the second half and standouts included Devyn Davis with an interception for the Blue team, Easton Jackson with a short touchdown run for the Blue and Ridley Baker with a fumble recovery for the White team.
Lively tossed another touchdown pass for the White team to make it 18-18 late in the final quarter, but Blue responded with a long touchdown run by Layne Rampley as time expired to give his team the touchdown edge.
"The kids have been so coachable over the last couple weeks, and that's the biggest thing we can ask for," said Belew. "Anything we've coached them up on, they have taken it and run with it. They've soaked in everything they could, and there have been very few times where we had to coach effort. That's a testament to the kind of kids we have and the families they come from."
Armuchee will now shift its attention to the summer program which will consist of voluntary workouts and teaching sessions. That will go all the way through June and into July before official fall practice starts in late July. The Indians visit Christian Heritage for a preseason scrimmage on Aug. 4 and then open the regular season on Aug. 18 at Gordon Central with a non-region contest.
"We harped on them tonight how important it is to be here for what we're going to do in the summer," said Belew. "June we'll focus on fundamentals, and once July gets here with late (GHSA) Dead Week, when we come back from that, we'll be really close to the season. We want to have a fun, productive summer so we are as ready as we can be for the season."