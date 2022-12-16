It was almost a storybook finish, but the Armuchee Indians fell just short in a wild opening game in the Seven Hills Rotary Christmas Tournament as the Woodland Wildcats hung on for a 58-55 win on Friday night at Armuchee High.
After taking an early lead, Armuchee (2-7) saw the Wildcats come back and eventually take an 11-point lead in the fourth quarter. However, the Indians clawed back and were within one possession in the final minute, just missing a few shots that would have tied the game or put them in the lead.
“I just told the guys how proud I was of them,” said Armuchee head coach Clint Decker. “We were down double digits late and we didn’t quit, we kept fighting, and we had some chances. Our shots just didn’t fall tonight, but I told the guys that I can see us getting better every week.”
Woodland (2-7) snapped a six-game losing streak with the victory, and head coach Kip Dyer said he knew his team was in a fight from the start of the game.
“Our kids locked into their roles tonight and weathered the storm. Armuchee played really hard all game long, and even when we were down, we kept telling our guys to just focus on the next play,” he said. “I was proud of how our guys competed for each other and even when we were under some pressure at the end, we were able to execute enough to get a win. I think a game like this will really help us grow.”
The Indians raced out to a 20-11 lead in the first quarter, but Woodland started chipping away and eventually took a lead late in the half. Jordan Joyce hit a shot at the buzzer to put Armuchee in front 29-28 at the half.
Woodland seemed to seize control in the third quarter, but the Wildcats couldn’t put Armuchee away. Trenton Cothran hit a layup late in the quarter to end a 9-0 Woodland run and keep the Indians within striking distance, and the score was tied at 39 heading into the final frame.
In the frantic fourth quarter, Armuchee trailed by double digits with under four minutes left, but its pressure defense created several turnovers and got the Indians to within three points in the last minute. However, several attempts at tying three-pointers in the last 30 seconds just missed, and Woodland held on for the win.
“Im glad we have a team that will always keep fighting,” Decker said. “I feel like we’re steadily improving and hopefully we can peak at the end of the year.”
Brelace Williams paced Woodland with 18 points, while Amir Heath had 16 and Isaiah Livsey had 12.
Cothran led Armuchee with 21 points, while Logan Benedict added 11 and Jordan Joyce and William Pethel chipped in eight apiece.
Woodland advances to face defending Christmas Tournament champion Darlington on Saturday in a quarterfinal matchup starting at 3:30 p.m., while Armuchee will take on Coosa in the consolation bracket at 3:30 p.m.