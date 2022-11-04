CARROLLTON -- The Armuchee boys were able to dig down deep and rise to the top once again on Friday as they put together an impressive team effort with several strong individual finishes to claim a state championship for the second straight season.
The Indians, who won the Class A Public state title last year, came up with one of their best performances when they needed it the most again on Friday, compiling a team score of 61 to edge out second-place Whitefield Academy (67) for the Class A Division I state championship.
Armuchee was led by the pair of Trace Harris and Ben Owens who finished fifth and sixth, respectfully, in the individual results with times of 17:08.74 and 17:08.97.
"We knew we had to stay up near the front and definitely in front of the runners from Whitefield (Academy) and Paideia. We came into this race as underdogs with everyone talking about those other teams and won the it," said Harris, one of Armuchee's seniors. "I knew coming down toward the end that this was my last mile ever running for Armuchee High School so I had to give it everything I had. It's really great for us to win the state title again. It's not just about me, it's about our whole team. I put my trust in them, and they put their trust in me. We all did our part today."
After the top-10 finishes of Harris and Owens, Armuchee's Sam Lindley was next up with a 16th-place finish and time of 17:39.13. Matthew Campbell (22nd, 17:59.65) and Landon England (23rd, 18:00.92) rounded out the team score, and Ethan Ayers was not far behind in 31st with an 18:24.27.
"I think we had a great day as a team," said Armuchee head coach Scott Pierce. "Everyone had a great performance. We felt like it would be close but that we had a good chance, and our boys really ran a strong race.
"Winning this state title means that our program just keeps getting stronger," added Pierce. "We've won two state titles and had three runner-up finishes in the last few years so these kids just keep it going. The older guys keep showing the younger ones what is expected and how to work hard to stay at this level."
Following Armuchee and Whitefield Academy, Paideia (96), Athens Christian (109) and Bleckley County (121) rounded out the top five team finishes.
"We didn't know for sure when the race ended (if we had won), but we knew we left it all out there," said Owens, a sophomore. "It means so much to us, especially being able to do this for our seniors. This was their last chance to run here so we all knew we had to put it all out there."
Darlington had a strong day as well finishing sixth as a team with a score of 127. The Tigers' top finisher was Grant Cross in 13th with a time of 17:26.59. Ryan Glass also finished in the top 10 at 18th with a 17:46.23.
Completing the Darlington team score were Hayes Parsa (32nd, 18:28.61), Anthony Natarella (36th, 18:33.09) and Aiden Parsa (42nd, 18:44.18).
Coosa finished 13th as a team with a score of 389. The Eagles' top runner was Jesse Holcomb in 59th with a time of 19:16.82. Kaiden Palmer was 63rd (19:24.27), and Ezra Guerrero was 72nd (20:02.90).
The Model boys will run at the Class AA State Meet in Carrollton at 8 a.m. on Saturday, and the Rome boys will run in the Class AAAAAA State Meet at 12:30 p.m.