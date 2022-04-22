Armuchee is locked into the No. 4 seed from their region for the upcoming Class A Public State Playoffs, but they could be taking some big momentum into the postseason with them.
The Indians used a solid all-around performance with timely hitting, pitching and defense on Thursday afternoon to grab a 4-3 home victory over region rival Trion, who is the No. 2 team in the 6-A Public standings.
Blake Mathis stepped up for Armuchee (12-13, 7-7 in 6-A Public) both on the mound and in the batter's box to play a key role in the win. The junior lefty started and pitched five innings to earn the win on the mound as he allowed two runs (one earned) on just two hits while striking out three. He issued eight walks in the game, which could've been a problem, but each time he got in a jam, he was able to make pitches and depend on his defense behind him to get him out of it.
"I thought that helped us a lot when we got out of those jams," said Mathis. "It really gave us momentum and got our bats woken up. That helped us win the ballgame. That's a huge win for us too. Any time you can beat Trion, it's a good day."
Mathis allowed both of his runs in the top of the first as he got in a bit of trouble after a leadoff walk, a bunt hit and an error on a steal attempt that allowed two Trion runners to cross home plate. But after that, he got a some big outs to limit the damage.
Armuchee went to the bottom of the third trailing 2-0 before coming through with a huge rally in the inning, which included an RBI-single by Skyler Thurston and a two-out, two-run single by Mathis a few batters later to turn things around on the scoreboard and give the Indians a 3-2 lead.
That's the way it stayed until the sixth as Mathis and reliever Ethan Campbell were able to work out of a couple more jams without allowing Trion to tie or go ahead in the game. Armuchee added an insurance run in the sixth on another RBI-single that proved to be very important.
Trion (14-10, 9-5) got a long double from Brantley Willbanks that bounced off the left-field fence to cut the deficit to one as it drove home Kade Smith who had reached on a lead-off walk in the seventh. Campbell, however, got a strikeout and a pop-out to short to seal the win and earn the save.
"We made the plays when we needed them all day," said Armuchee head coach David Honea. "We made plays behind our pitchers, and when they put it in play, it was right at us several times. I talked to the guys before the game about focusing on finishing games. We've lost several games this year where we've given up a lead or we lost by a run. We finished today. Late in the ballgame to put an extra run or two on the board always helps. It definitely helped today with us holding on to win by one."
Campbell went two innings in relief of Mathis and allowed one run on two hits while striking out two and walking one.
Mathis led the charge at the plate with a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs. Luke Lively also had two hits, including a double, Kameron Parker contributed a double and two runs scored and Thursday had a hit and an RBI. Blaine Ragland also reached base on a hit-by-pitch and scored a run.
Connor Deparlier started for Trion and went five innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out six as he took the loss. Clay Chesley worked a scoreless inning of relief in the sixth.
Along with Willbanks' RBI-double, other offensive standouts for the Bulldogs on Thursday included Deparlier, Cayden Watson and Linkin Farrar who each had a hit and Smith who reached base twice on walks and scored two runs.
Armuchee and Trion concluded their three-game series on Friday at Trion in a rubber game as each team had earned a win in the first two matchups. The Indians will open the Class A Public State Tournament next week as they visit the No. 1 seed from Region 8-A Public.
"I told our guys before that we are going to be the No. 4 seed anyway, but we needed to look at these last games as momentum for the playoffs," said Honea. "We want to go into next week playing good baseball and see what we can do."