It was a tough night all around for the Armuchee Indians on Thursday as the weather didn't cooperate and neither did the results on the scoreboard.
Armuchee saw Region 6-A Public rival Trion race out to a substantial first-half lead thanks in large part to an incredible effort by running back Rob Brown, and that was all that was needed as the game was called at the half due to inclement weather to secure a 48-7 win for the visiting Bulldogs.
The senior Brown accounted for 350 total yards offensively and six touchdowns in just two quarters of action as Armuchee (5-2, 1-2 in Region 6-A Public) didn't seem to have any answers on defense to slow him down. Brown ran for 286 yards on 15 carries with four rushing touchdowns and added the other 64 yards on two catches that also went for touchdowns. He even threw in an interception, one of four for Trion (7-1, 2-1), on defense for good measure.
The two teams exchanged scores in the early minutes of Thursday's contest with Trion getting on the board on Brown's first TD run of the night at the 9:51 mark of the first quarter from 39 yards away. The score came after Trion's Bryce Cordell intercepted an Armuchee pass on their opening drive.
The Indians answered right back, however, on the ensuing drive as Chandler Desanto punctuated a long scoring drive with a one-yard touchdown run with 7:39 left in the first quarter, and Armuchee took a 7-6 lead following Grayson Perry's extra point. (Trion's extra point was missed after their first touchdown.) The scoring drive was highlighted by a 57-yard pass from Desanto to Malik Drinic for Armuchee's longest play of the contest.
That was the last bit of momentum the home team was able to muster though as Trion controlled the rest of the first half (and the game) from there. Brown scored twice more in the first quarter on runs of 37 and 73 yards, and Lucas Stoker threw in a 20-yard interception return for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 27-7 lead at the end of the opening period.
The second quarter wasn't much different as Brown reached the end zone three more times with a pair of 32-yard touchdown receptions sandwiched around a 55-yard touchdown run to give his team a 48-7 lead at the break, which eventually became the final score after strong rain and lightning moved into the area to force the decision to call the game.
Trion's Rilley Blackwell added the fourth interception by the Trion defense in the final minutes of the second quarter.
Along with Brown's impressive night, Trion quarterback Kade Smith finished with 109 yards passing on 4-of-6 attempts with two touchdowns.
The Armuchee offensive totals were modest as the gritty Bulldogs' defense held them in check for the majority of the game, including forcing the four turnovers as well as two punts. Austin Stacy led the Indians in rushing with 43 yards on 11 carries, and Desanto threw for 64 yards on 2-of-10 attempts. Jesse Smith also had 30 yards on two carries.
Armuchee will look to bounce back next week when they host Gordon Lee for another crucial region matchup at 7:30 p.m.
Trion will return home to take on Mt. Zion at 7:30 p.m.