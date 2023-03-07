Armuchee used a swift, quick-strike offense to build a three-goal lead in the opening half and a strong defensive effort from its keeper and defensive backline to maintain that lead to top Pepperell 3-0 in Lindale on Monday.
“I thought we came out and did well early but missed on a few good chances,” Armuchee head coach John Perry said. “We struggled to finish a bit in the second half. We had plenty of opportunities, but finding the back of the net is tough.”
Armuchee’s high pressure and speed up top resulted in three goals in the opening half.
The Indians' Dimitri Castro had a good chance at a goal early in the game, but a Pepperell defender dragged him down in the box for a foul, giving Armuchee a penalty kick. The Indians’ Brayden Brown slotted the penalty kick into the lower left corner of the goal, staking Armuchee to a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute.
Pepperell had a decent chance on a throw in near the Armuchee box but Indians’ keeper Ryland Steen punched the ball out, and the Indians took off. Castro ran onto the ball and placed a nice pass to Alex Luna who outran a defender and slotted the ball into the lower left corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead in the 21st minute.
The two players switched places on the next goal, as Luna found Castro with a nice pass. Castro, stopped, turned and fired a shot into the lower right corner upping the Indians' lead to 3-0 in the 28th minute. They would take the 3-0 lead into halftime.
Pepperell came out firing in the opening minutes of the second half, but Steen managed to knock away two dangerous shots. The Dragons also drew a penalty kick in the 53rd minute, but the ensuing shot sailed over the goal.
“We were letting some guys get some rest, because we have Trion on Wednesday,” Perry said. “We played some guys in some different positions to start the second half. We got them a breather and then got them back in.”
Armuchee’s defense shut down the Dragons’ attack after that, but Pepperell’s defense also proved strong. Armuchee did record several shots but was unable to add to their tally from the opening half.
Steen recorded the shutout in goal with three saves on the evening.
The win moves Armuchee’s record to 2-2-1 overall. The Indians will play a key Region 7-A Division I game on Wednesday at home against Trion at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re doing well on the season, but there is still a lot of stuff we need to clean up. We are a much better team than how we are playing right now,” Perry said. “I’m hoping to see us turn the corner soon. Trion on Wednesday is going to be tough.”
Pepperell falls to 1-7 overall and will play Coosa on the road on Friday at 7 p.m.