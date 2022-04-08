Game 1 of Armuchee's 6-A Public doubleheader vs. Mt. Zion didn't go their way on Friday, but they didn't let it keep them down long.
The Indians bounced right back to earn a victory in dominant fashion in Game 2 to split the day's important region contests.
After dropping Game 1 by a 6-5 score, Armuchee got a strong outing on the mound from Chandler Desanto and contributions from up and down the lineup to roll to a 10-0 victory in five innings over the visiting Eagles in Game 2 to split the doubleheader.
"Chandler did a good job the second game, and we were able to put the ball in play a lot, move guys around and score runs," said Armuchee head coach David Honea. "We came out and fought the way we should have in Game 2 after losing the first game. We got some clutch hits and held them at bay when they put runners on. That's how you win ballgames."
Desanto pitched the shortened complete-game shutout to earn the victory on the mound in Game 2 as he gave up just three hits and struck out two. He was able to work out of jams in both the second and fifth innings as multiple Mt. Zion runners reached base in both of those innings, but Desanto made big pitches to get out of the frames with no damage.
The offense came through with run support as well as they scored two in the second to initially grab the lead before adding single runs in the third and fourth. The Indians' bats exploded in the fifth for a six-run inning that punctuated the win by mercy rule.
Seven different players recorded at least one hit for Armuchee (11-11, 6-6 in 6-A Public) in the Game 2 victory, and all nine batters in the lineup reached base. Leading the way was Jackson Coonley with two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and two runs scored, and Kameron Parker added a hit and two RBIs.
Luke Lively, Blaine Ragland, Marcus Morris and Skyler Thurston all contributed a hit and an RBI apiece, and Thurston added three walks to his total as well. Desanto drew two walks and scored a run, and Ethan Campbell drew a walk and scored two runs. Blake Mathis also had a hit.
The only three players in Game 2 for Mt. Zion (6-14, 2-7) to record a hit were Mason Jacuviak, Garrett Gordon and Chase Butler.
In Game 1, Armuchee led 2-1 going to the third, but Mt. Zion rallied for five in the inning to take the 6-2 lead. The Indians chipped away with two in the fifth and one in the sixth but couldn't push across a potential tying run in the final few frames.
Lively led the charge at the plate in Game 1 with three hits and five RBIs. Parker also had three hits and scored two runs, Mathis recorded two hits and scored two runs and Desanto added a hit and two runs scored.
Mathis came on in relief for Armuchee after a tough start for Lively on the mound. Mathis pitched three shutout innings and didn't allow a hit while striking out five, and Campbell pitched a scoreless seventh and struck out one.
Friday's Game 2 win along with the Indian's victory in Game 1 of the series on Monday allowed them to maintain their firm grip on the No. 4 spot from 6-A Public for the final playoff spot from the region.
"We were able to come away with winning two out of three in the series so that's big," said Honea. "We've got three big ones left in the region. We'll do our best in those and see what happens in the standings. We're looking to get into the postseason."
Armuchee will have a little more than a week off before opening their final region series of the season on Tuesday, April 19 at Trion at 5 p.m.