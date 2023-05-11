An awards show the first of its kind was held on Wednesday as the City Auditorium hosted the inaugural Floyd County ESPYs to honor local senior student-athletes.
A large crowd gathered for the occasion as male and female nominees in several different categories from the seven local high schools were the main attraction at the event that featured a red carpet entrance and a full-scale production.
"I think it was a great night, and that was what I wanted was an event to celebrate these young men and women and who they are," said ESPYs directory and visionary Frank Byers. "That's the most important thing. When I've talked to these kids' parents, I told them I wanted the community to be able to come together and celebrate their great kids and all that they have accomplished. We want these kids to feel valued for all the hard work they have put in and have their family, friends and fans here to cheer them on."
Awards were broken up into different sports categories and by male and female along with Community Service, People's Choice and Scholar Athlete awards. Senior athletes were nominated by their coaches for the various categories, and once the nominations were made, the winners were voted on anonymously by area coaches.
The Community Service, People's Choice and Scholar Athlete Awards were presented at the end of the night as Armuchee's Kelsey Wooten and Darlington's Braden Bell took the female and male Community Service honors, Model's Ryli Howe and Armuchee's Braden Hood won female and male People's Choice and Model's Amara Howard and Unity Christian's Austin Wilkerson earned female and Male Scholar-Athlete awards.
Sports-specific athlete of the year winners included Armuchee's Shelby Green and Rome's Tucker Wright in track and field, Armuchee's Shelby Green and Model's Simon Schabort in cross country, Unity Christian's Bekah Wisener and Model's Jakenes Heard in basketball, Armuchee's Kyleigh Powell in volleyball, Pepperell's Morgan Willingham and Darlington's Rocco Lopez in golf, Darlington's George Shropshire in lacrosse, Model's Nora Stone in dancing, Unity Christian's Ethan Kinard in clay shooting, Pepperell's DJ Rogers in football, Coosa's Emily Lucas and Rome's Steven Paredes in soccer, Rome's Abigail Cooper and Rome's Nathan Medley in swimming, Coosa's Haileigh Sealock in spirit cheerleading, Coosa's Abby Jacobs in softball, Darlington's Serena Teluwo and Darlington's Grant Sikes in tennis, Pepperell's Matthew Waddell in wrestling, Model's Carden Orr in competition cheerleading and Darlington's Logan Floyd in baseball.
The ceremony also featured a band and live musical performances as well as several area coaches and community members serving as special guest award presenters.
Byers, who moved to Rome with his family just a few years ago, said this idea came to him last fall and to see it come to fruition to be able to have a special night for local student-athletes, their families and the community made him very proud.
"I wanted this community to have an experience like this with an over-the-top, glamorous, memory-making kind of night and one where everyone can come together and show unity and support these kids," said Byers. "When I talked to the athletic directors from all the schools every single one of them was on board and wanted to help in any way they could. Overall I thought it was a great night, and we look forward to having it grow every year and truly be something Rome and Floyd County will support for many years."