What a difference a month can make.
It was just a few weeks ago, on a breezy Thursday night in late September, that the Model Blue Devils took the field against 10th-ranked Rockmart. That was the first game of a brutal four-game stretch that would essentially define Model’s season.
The Blue Devils entered that game with a winning record (3-2 overall and 1-0 in Region 7-AA), but three hours later — having played a mistake-filled game — Model boarded the buses to return home after a 48-14 loss, which left them dead-even with four games left — three wins, three losses, and 1-1 in the region.
Some people may have seen that game and not believed that the Blue Devils could accomplish anything significant in the final month of the season — but none of those people were on the buses heading back to Floyd County.
Since that night, Model has been one of the most effective and most surprising teams in Class AA. The Blue Devils returned home and shut out Fannin County the next week 24-0, playing their most complete game of the season. They followed that with a road trip to perennial state playoff participant Haralson County, which had blanked them on that same field last year. This time around, Model dominated the game, winning 34-3 and essentially clinching a berth in the state playoffs.
But one more game remains in this dangerous four-game stretch, and that game — against the North Murray Mountaineers this Friday — will determine if the Blue Devils get to host a state playoff game for the first time since 2015.
“Our kids know what’s on the line, and they have known since the Rockmart loss,” said Model head coach Jeff Hunnicutt. “We just have to go 1-0 this week if we want to host a first-round game. We will just have to harp on the basic fundamentals all week, Monday through Thursday, and then try and control what we can control on Friday. North Murray is going to bring a good crowd and a motivated football team. I hope Big Blue Nation will show up the same way.”
This week’s game being Senior Night at Model, it would ordinarily be a special game for the team. But factor in the playoff implications and one of the highest-scoring teams in the state, and you get some extra juice that could lead to a tremendous, pressure-packed atmosphere.
Oh, and factor into the equation that North Murray may be the more desperate football team, after getting demolished by Fannin County 68-42 last week, and knowing that they have to close the season with games against Model and Rockmart.
“That score is no indication of how scary North Murray can be,” Hunnicutt explained. “They are going to show up in a bad mood. My question to our team has been ‘What is our response going to be?’ They bring in an offense that is averaging a ton of points (over 43 per game). We have to win the line of scrimmage to have success. Just like the last few weeks, it can be difficult to simulate these things during the week in practice, so our kids have to do their film study.”
North Murray and Model enter the game with identical 5-3 overall marks and 3-1 region records. The winner will have the tiebreaker over the other in the region standings, and the loser will likely be a No. 3 or 4 seed for the state playoffs and have to travel in the first round.
The Mountaineers are coached by Preston Poag (in his seventh year at the helm, with six playoff berths in his first six seasons) and led at quarterback by star senior Seth Griffin, who has posted some eye-popping numbers through the season’s first eight games (113-of-218, 2,262 yards, 20 touchdowns, plus 96 carries for 584 yards and 14 TDs.) Wideout Jaden Petty has over 800 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving, and Jadyn Rice has another 800 yards receiving and six scores.
Model counters with an offense that has really taken off as the season has progressed, winning five of its last six games. Junior quarterback Jake Sanders has gone 64-of-98 (65%) during that stretch, passing for 942 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Daniel Jolly, in addition to being a wrecking ball on defense, has tallied over 400 total yards and nine touchdowns, and Jermaine Campbell, Amir Pinkard, Brant Pace, Keith Sprayberry and Jakenes Heard give the Blue Devils weapons all over the field.
Model has rebounded well since starting the season 0-2, and with so much left to play for in the final two weeks, Hunnicutt has seen his team grow up as the year has progressed.
“I’ve been pleased with our focus this week,” he said. “We have really matured from Week 1, and that’s what good teams are supposed to do. We are going to continue to focus on the little things this week, just like we always do as a staff. As we always say, we can only do what we can do and control what we can control.”
Kickoff this Friday at Model’s Woodard-Tuggle Stadium is at 7:30 p.m. The Blue Devils close the regular season the following week at Gordon Central before getting their second bye week on Nov. 4. The state playoffs start on Nov. 11.