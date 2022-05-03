Some of the top junior golfers in the world competed over the weekend at Coosa Country Club, but it was Duluth's Sara Im and Alpharetta's Ethan Gao that came away as winners at the Rome Junior Classic presented by Piedmont Bank.
Gao shot a tournament record 15-under 198 to earn the first-place finish in the boys tournament while Im carded a 10-under 203 to win on the girls side at the three-round American Junior Golf Association event.
Gao, who currently sits at No. 22 in the Rolex AJGA rankings, finished ahead of Michael Lee of Fairfax, Va. by two strokes. The strong effort was Gao's third win on the AJGA tour and first of 2022 as he made 17 birdies total over the 54-hole tournament.
"I'm really thrilled because this tournament I had to fight through so much, and it really validated the fact that I'm good enough to win out here," said Gao.
Im led from wire-to-wire, played bogey-free over the final 36 holes and made 11 birdies in the tournament to grab her sixth AJGA win. She currently is ranked No. 26 in the AJGA rankings and continued her strong play of late with the top finish after winning the USGA Women's Amateur Four-Ball Championship in Puerto Rico April 20-24.
"This tournament gave me a lot of confidence," said Im. "I'm glad I was able to hold my ground for the win."
Thanana Kotchasanmanee, of Rome (via Thailand), also had a stellar tournament to finish just one stroke behind Im in second. Kotchasanmanee made 12 birdies over 54 holes for her best AJGA finish.
Several other locals competed in the tournament with Redding Shaw (Rome) having the next highest finish behind Kotchasanmanee as he placed 35th in the boys tournament with a 218. Rocco Lopez (47th, 224), Logan Wu (48th, 225), Philip Lataif (51st, 230) and Blair Moseley (52nd, 237) rounded out the local contingent.