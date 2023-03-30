Two second-half strikes from just about the same spot courtesy of Pepperell forward Aidyn Hurst powered the Lady Dragons to a 2-1 win over home-standing Armuchee on Wednesday and sent her into the upcoming state playoffs as well.
Although the two teams exited halftime in a scoreless contest, Pepperell’s offense continued to press. Hurst, who had already taken nine shots on goal, finally found the right range on her 10th shot of the game. And as she was taking it, one key thought resounded in her mind.
“Go in please. Please go in. That’s what I was thinking when I was shooting it,” she said. "I've got to work on those. More of them need to go in, but I managed to get two of them in.”
Hurst managed to break past a defender, pounce on a loose ball roughly 25 yards out from goal, plant and shoot a rocket into the upper left corner of the goal at the 50th minute to break the scoreless tie and hand the Lady Dragons a 1-0 lead.
Armuchee almost got the equalizer in the 58th minute when striker Addy Ayers broke loose on the ball ball and streaked down the middle of the field and into the box. Pepperell keeper Morgan Langley rushed her and managed to knock the ball away and not allow a shot on goal to preserve the lead.
Four minutes later, Hurst worked her magic again from almost exactly the same spot on the field. A loose ball trickled to her around 25 yards out, and she again fired a shot this time sending it into the upper right corner of the goal for a 2-0 Lady Dragons’ lead.
The Lady Indians began pressing even harder, knowing they needed two goals to try to send the contest into overtime, and Armuchee defender Marissa Kimple delivered with a nice shot from just outside the box, sending the ball into the left side of the net to cut Pepperell’s lead to 2-1.
The goal lit a fire under Armuchee and also one under Pepperell as well.
“I screamed at them and told them that we can’t stop. We had some mishaps early in the season. Some players went down and couldn’t play,” Pepperell coach Deana Spranza said. “But we came back tonight, and we didn’t stop. I was really scared when they scored. I told them we’re not hanging our heads. I was very proud we didn’t let that goal get in our heads.”
Armuchee continued to press as Pepperell sent a few extra players back to help defend. The Lady Indians had a couple of good chances, including a shot from Erene Castro that sailed just over the Lady Dragons’ goal with 22 seconds remaining.
Pepperell ran the final few seconds off and then celebrated on the field with the 2-1 victory.
“We knew we had our destiny in our own hands, but we couldn’t quite pull it out tonight. We had some chances a little too late,” Armuchee coach Chase Watterson said. “We just couldn't find a way to get more opportunities. I told the girls that they can use this as a positive and as a learning experience moving forward.”
The two squads battled throughout the opening half with both sides having some chances to get on the board. The Lady Dragons’ offense managed to unleash 14 shots with seven being on target, but Armuchee keeper Tori Vitello handled all without an issue, grabbing seven saves in the first half.
Hurst made numerous runs up the field in the opening half, unleashing several shots on goal including two on target. Perhaps the best scoring opportunity for the Lady Dragons came in the 17th minute when Hurst took a free kick from roughly 25 yards out, placing the shot toward the top of the goal only to have Vitello tip the ball up and over the bar, stopping the scoring chance.
While the Lady Indians only recorded two shots on goal over the final 15 minutes of the first half, they had several chances inside the box, but Pepperell defenders managed to get in the way of the shots, not allowing them to get close to their keeper. Langley pounced on two saves in the first half.
Armuchee’s best first half scoring opportunity came in the 38th minute when they won a corner kick. Castro swerved a ball into the box and at least three different Armuchee players had a chance to take a shot but each time the ball deflected off a Lady Dragon player and away from the goal.
“We coach high pressure defense. The good thing about my defense is that they communicate well,” Spranza said. “If one player gets past them, someone else steps up.”
Pepperell's Langley finished the game with four saves while Vitello finished with 12 saves for the Lady Indians.
The win moves Pepperell’s overall record to 9-5-1 and 4-3 in region play while Armuchee falls to 5-6 overall and 3-3 in region play.
The Lady Indians finished the season against region foe Dade County on Thursday. While a win would tie them with the Lady Dragons, Pepperell earned the head-to-head tiebreaker with Wednesday's victory.
“It’s an amazing win. We have gone through a heck of a season with ups and downs and now we are here and going to state,” Hurst said. “I’m so proud of us. We are a big family.”