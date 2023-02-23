The Tallulah Falls Lady Indians were prepared for Darlington’s potent inside tandem of JyJy Johnson and Georgeanna Dempsey.
However, the Lady Indians were not prepared for sophomore guard Emma Hunt to light up Van Es Arena like it was the Fourth of July.
Fueled by Hunt’s five first-quarter 3-pointers, the No. 7 Lady Tigers rolled past visiting Tallulah Falls 57-36 on Wednesday in the opening round of the Class A Division I state tournament.
Darlington (23-5), winners of five straight and 10 of 11, will now host Galloway in the second round either Friday or Saturday.
Tallulah Falls (7-17) opened the game in a tight 2-3 zone defense, which head coach Lowell Hamilton said pregame was to limit the space in the post for Johnson and Dempsey. However, as Hunt calmly drilled long-distance treys from either wing, it forced the Lady Indians to extend their zone or even play man-to-man, giving more scoring opportunities to the rest of the Darlington players.
“They came out early and packed in their defense on Jy and Georgeanna, and that opened up the outside for us,” said Darlington head coach Samantha Rush. “Emma really got it going from the outside, and also played great defense on one of their best players, No. 23 (Denika Lightbourne). That’s one of the first times she got really hot like that, and when she was open, the girls found her and she just let it fly. That opened up opportunities for the rest of the team, and it helped Jy and Georgeanna tremendously. It got them a lot more open looks, because the defense had to respect the outside game.”
Darlington all but decided the outcome in the first quarter of the game. Sparked by Hunt’s perimeter shooting, including four treys in a three-minute span, the Lady Tigers opened up a 16-0 lead and left Tallulah Falls scrambling for answers. The Lady Tigers led 19-7 after the first quarter and 30-19 at halftime.
Any chance of the Lady Indians climbing back into it were erased in the opening minutes of the third quarter. Led by back-to-back 3-pointers by Caroline Brewster, Darlington opened the second half on a 9-0 run to build a 20-point lead. Tallulah Falls never got closer than 12 points the rest of the night.
Hunt finished the game as Darlington’s high scorer with 17 points. Johnson had 10 points while Brewster, Dempsey and Sophi Shumate added seven points each.
Tallulah Falls was led by Lightbourne’s 17 points.
Rush said she was pleased with how her team played after having a few days off following last week’s Region 7-A Division I championship win over Chattooga.
“It definitely helped to give them a break from a mental perspective, because the season can be so long and be such a grind at this time of the year,” Rush explained. “We’ve faced a lot of adversity through injury and illness this year, but the team has really stayed focused on our goals. I just reminded them this week that in the state tournament, you have to be prepared for anything.”