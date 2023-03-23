NC State had an outstanding start to the NCAA Men's Swimming and Diving Championships Wednesday night, taking the national title and setting an NCAA Record in the 200-yard medley relay with former Rome High swimmer Mason Hunter playing a role in the effort.
The team of Kacper Stokowski, Hunter, Nyls Korstanje and David Curtiss clocked in at 1:20.67 to mark the fastest time in NCAA history, breaking the previous record by almost half a second and also setting Meet, ACC, U.S. Open, pool and program Records in the process.
Stokowski led off with the second-fastest time in the field, going 20.36, with fifth-year graduate student Hunter posting a quick 22.95 on the breaststroke leg. Korstanje posted the fastest butterfly leg in the field (19.15) and second fastest butterfly split of all-time to put the Pack ahead, while Curtiss brought the squad home, going 18.21 to secure the Pack's first relay national title since 2019.
Hunter started his college career at Michigan after graduating from Rome High in 2018 before transferring to NC State as a graduate student prior to this season. Rome High swim coach Joey Powers said he is not surprised by the accomplishment after seeing Hunter's incredible high school career and is proud of his former athlete for his impressive feat.
"Mason has always been a champion in our eyes," said Powers. "After winning four state titles in high school, Mason went through a winning drought at Michigan. I am so glad he found a home at NC State to spark his competitive spirit and bring out the best in him for his team. Once a Wolf always a Wolf!"
The Pack continued the momentum, finishing sixth in the 800-yard freestyle relay (6:09.38). Luke Miller led off, splitting 1:31.55 for the second-fastest leadoff leg in the field. Bartosz Piszczorowicz swam second, splitting 1:31.77, with Noah Bowers going third (1:33.12). Hunter Tapp secured NC State's second All-American finish of the meet with his anchor split of 1:32.94.
NC State's team will continue to compete at the national championships through Saturday in Minneapolis, Minnesota.