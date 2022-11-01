The Armuchee Lady Indians wrapped up an impressive season recently with a trip to the second round of the Class A State Tournament thanks in large part to a talented cast of players.
One of those most impactful this past season was sophomore outside hitter Mallory Hulsey as she had a breakout campaign that included mora than 500 kills. Recently, Hulsey was rewarded for her strong individual efforts by being named the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association Class A All-State Player of the Year.
The honor follows Hulsey earning Area 7-A Player of the Year last month as she was unanimously voted to receive the award by the area's coaches.
Hulsey was not the only Armuchee representative on the GVCA All-State Team, however, as senior libero Kyleigh Powell and sophomore setter Cailyn Poole also were named All-State for Class A.
The American Volleyball Coaches Association recently recognized two Lady Indians as well as Powell and senior outside hitter Bailey Tomlin were named to the AVCA Best and Brightest Third Team. This honor goes to seniors that excel on and off the court as each member must have at least a 3.5 GPA and played 50 percent or more of their team's sets this season.
Armuchee went 36-5 this past season to set a new single-season wins record for the program before falling to Mount Pisgah Christian a few weeks ago in the second round of the Class A State Tournament. The Lady Indians went undefeated in Area 7-A during the regular season and then went on to claim its first-ever area title on its home court at the Area 7-A Tournament.