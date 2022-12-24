It was quite a season of high-flying, fast-moving action on local volleyball courts, with several teams achieving impressive success that included area titles and state tournament berths.
Today, the Rome News-Tribune honors the players that had the biggest impact on their respective team’s accomplishments with the naming of the All-County Volleyball Team, which includes representatives from the high schools within the Floyd County lines.
Topping the list is Armuchee’s Mallory Hulsey as the Player of the Year after a dominant season to lift the Lady Indians to new heights.
Player of the Year Mallory Hulsey Armuchee, OH, Soph.
Hulsey was a breakout star for the Lady Indians as the outside hitter racked up huge numbers at the net and contributed to her team in other ways as well. The sophomore finished the season with an incredible 537 kills, to go with 24 blocks, 219 digs and 40 aces to help Armuchee to an area title and trip to the second round of the state tournament. She was also named her area’s Player of the Year unanimously and selected as the Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association Class A State Player of the Year.
First Team Allie Adams Pepperell, L, Sr.
Adams played the all-important libero position for the Lady Dragons while also serving as a leader as team captain. The senior had a strong final high school season with 334 digs, to go with 82 aces and 40 assists to help Pepperell to its second straight state tournament berth.
Caroline Brewster Darlington, OH, Sr.
Brewster was a leader with her play and her words as the senior outside hitter was a constant threat at the net. She was named to the all-area team voted on by the coaches and was a big part of Darlington’s improved play late in the season, en route to clinching a state tournament berth.
Donovan Fruland Rome, MH, Sr.
Fruland stood in for the Lady Wolves’ front line at middle hitter against some of the top teams in the state in region play, and she never backed down. The senior had 185 kills and 33 blocks while also contributing 18 aces to help Rome achieve its highest state ranking.
Larsen Johnson Model, OH/DS, Jr.
Johnson built off a stellar sophomore campaign with an even better junior season. The outside hitter and defensive specialist did a little bit of everything for the Lady Devils with 177 kills, 109 aces, 346 digs and 33 assists as a key part of another team run to the state tournament.
Hunter MacFarland Rome, L, Jr.
MacFarland directed her team on the court from the libero position. She was a big part of the Lady Wolves’ defensive game with 310 digs and had 22 aces and 18 assists as well. She was named to the all-region team in one of the toughest volleyball regions in the state.
Cailyn Poole Armuchee, S, Soph.
It was Poole’s first season as the full-time setter for the Lady Indians, and the sophomore stepped into the role quite well. She finished with a total of 772 assists as the bridge from first touch to kill attempt in Armuchee’s offensive attack. She also had 194 digs and 69 aces in an all-area and all-state season.
Kyleigh Powell Armuchee, L, Sr.
Powell did a lot of the dirty work for the Lady Indians as the team’s libero, handling a lot of the receiving and defensive responsibilities. The senior racked up 301 digs as she received over 500 serves from opponents this season. She also had 72 aces and 59 assists while being honored as a GVCA all-state pick and first-team all-region.
Rhikkie Sapp Pepperell, MH, Jr.
Sapp was a force and an intimidating presence in the middle of Pepperell’s front line both offensively and defensively. The junior had 210 kills and 82 blocks, which was good enough for second in the state in Class A, to help put the Lady Dragons back in the state tournament for the second straight year.
Gabi Smith Pepperell, OH, Sr.
Another team captain for Pepperell, Smith shouldered a lot of the load as a leader during her senior season. She contributed a lot to the team’s attack with 155 kills but also was key defensively with 282 digs. She could also be counted on as a consistent server with 55 aces.
Bailey Tomlin Armuchee, OH, Sr.
In her third season as a starter for Armuchee, Tomlin was just as impactful in her final high school campaign. The senior hitter had 206 kills and 232 digs. She led the team in aces with 105 and was named as a first-team all-area selection to help the Lady Indians to its first area championship.
Halle Williams Model, MH, Jr.
Williams was as steady as they come for the Lady Devils at middle hitter, anchoring the team’s front line with 204 kills and 32 blocks. The junior also contributed 77 digs and 44 aces to round out her game for Model, who clinched a spot in the state tournament once again in 2022.
HONORABLE MENTION
Armuchee: Aubrie Cordle (MH, Sr.), Jaslyn Edwards (RS, Sr.)
Coosa: Catelyn Bradley (MB, Jr.), Lexie Graham (L, Sr.)
Darlington: Allie Cordell (L, Sr.), Sophi Shumate (MB, Sr.)
Model: Jenna Henderson (L, Sr.), Landry Johnson (S, Fr.)
Pepperell: Emma Kate Owen (S, Soph.), Ella Rhodes (OH, Soph.), Hannah Smith (S, Fr.)
Rome: Dei Gibbons (MH, Jr.), Kenzie Hight (RS, Soph.), Jada Johnson (OH, Sr.)