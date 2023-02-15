Walk into any five-star restaurant, and chances are, the house special is going to be really good.
The Pepperell Lady Dragons have their own house special, as in Kaitlyn House — and she’s really good, too.
The freshman shooting guard picked the perfect time to have a breakout game, scoring a career-high 23 points on Tuesday to lead Pepperell to a 46-33 win over Trion in the third-place game of the Region 7-A Division I tournament at Armuchee High.
She set the tone for the game early, scoring the first eight points in the opening two and a half minutes of the game. The Lady Dragons led 10-2 after that first quarter and had built a 22-7 lead by halftime, forcing Trion to play catch-up all night.
“Emily (Claytor) has a good group, and she does a great job coaching them,” said Trion head coach Garrett Brown. “It’s hard to beat a team three times in one season, and we were able to beat them twice in the regular season. We just started out really slow tonight, and they built that big lead. I thought we picked it up in the second half and I thought maybe we’d have a shot to whittle it down even more, but we never got to tie it up.”
Pepperell (18-8) used its high-pressure defense to stifle almost every Trion possession in the first half. All the Lady Bulldogs could muster in those first two quarters were a lay-up, a baseline jumper and three free throws.
Meanwhile, Pepperell was hitting on all cylinders offensively, getting fast break lay-ups, offensive put-backs and 3-point shots by House, Gabi Smith and Morgan Willingham.
“I feel like we started out playing how we wanted to on defense and contesting a lot of their shots,” Claytor said. “When you play well on the defensive end, that always seems to help out your offense. Even though we had that lead at halftime, in the locker room, I told our team to look at it like it’s zero to zero again. We wanted to bring that same intensity that we started out with and not get complacent.”
However, Trion (17-6) wasn’t content to write the game off after two quarters. After House drove for a coast-to-coast layup to give Pepperell its biggest lead at 27-9 midway through the third quarter, the Lady Bulldogs finally got hot offensively, ripping off a 12-0 run that included back-to-back treys by Anna Grace Brown and I’ziah McCutchins. A lay-up by Lexi Baker cut the gap to 27-21, and suddenly it was a game again.
“There have been times this year when we had some offensive lulls like this, and we’ve still been able to play some tough defense and create some turnovers, and that’s been our way to get out of our funk,” Brown said. “We picked it up, made a few shots and tried to get back in it.”
With the lead still a tenuous six points early in the fourth quarter, House — the freshman who plays like an experienced senior — calmly stepped up and hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to push the lead back to 35-23 and quiet the Trion crowd. From there, the Lady Dragons kept the lead at eight points or more the rest of the night.
“Kaitlyn has had an up-and-down season, but this was a big game for her,” Claytor said. “She was really feeling it from the perimeter, and she also had some great drives to the basket. That was great to see from her tonight, and I think her play kind of fueled our team.”
Claytor said that the win over a Trion squad that had beaten her team twice already gives a boost of confidence to her Lady Dragons.
“I thought we handled Trion’s second-half run very well, and that showed the poise and composure that we’ve talked about all year,” she said. “That can be hard in a tense, close game like this, but our girls responded well. I told them to take tomorrow off, they deserve it, and then we’ll get to work for whoever we’ll face in the state tournament.”
Behind House’s 23 points, the next highest Pepperell scorer was Smith, with eight. Trion was led by McCutchins’ 14-point effort.
Pepperell is now the No. 3 seed from the region and will visit the No. 2 seed from Region 8-A Division I in the first round of the state tournament next week. Trion will enter the state tournament as the No. 4 seed and visit the No. 1 seed from that same region.