The Hot Shots All Stars from Rome traveled to Gatlinburg, Tenn. last weekend to compete in the UCA Smoky Mountain Championship.

The event was attended by more than 50 teams from throughout the Southeast, including Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.

In Junior Elite Level 3, the Hot Shots Ruby Rockstars took second place. In Junior Elite Level 4, the Hot Shots Sapphire Sisters also placed second.

In the Tiny Prep division, The Hot Shots Crystal Cuties defeated Memphis Elite to win first place. In the Youth Prep Division, the Hot Shots Pearly Girlies also placed first.

And in the Junior 2 Prep Division, the Hot Shots Diamond Divas placed first, receiving a Gold Bid to the US Finals as the highest scoring team of the entire session.

The Hot Shots continue their season on Sunday, January 15 at the WSA Georgia Championship at the Classic Centre in Athens, Ga.

