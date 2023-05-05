The Hot Shots All Stars from Rome traveled to Orlando, Florida last weekend to compete in The One Global Cheer Finals, a prestigious postseason event reserved for teams who finished in the top of their division at a qualifying event.
All four teams from Hot Shots advanced to the One Global Cheer Finals with first-place bids. Additionally, as Grand Champions of WSA Beach Nationals, the Hot Shots Senior Guns-n-Roses team advanced on a paid bid.
The ONE Global Cheer finals was attended by more than 900 teams from coast to coast, including teams from as far away as California and New York.
In the Tiny Prep division, the Hot Shots Spice Girls placed seventh out of 14 teams.
In Mini Elite, the Hot Shots Uptown Girls placed 13th of 18 teams, and in Junior Elite, the Hot Shots Thrillers placed 11th out of 23 teams.
After Day 1, in the Senior Elite division, the Hot Shots Guns-n-Roses were in fourth place out of seven teams. Following a flawless performance on Day 2, the Guns-n-Roses advanced three positions to take first place and be crowned The One Global Cheer Champions.
Team members of the champion Guns-n-Roses are: (Front row, from left) Carlee Childers, Kimberlee Sellers, Ella Purser, Kendall Pinkard, Kallie Goetz, Haylee Fitzgibbons, Jayleigh Skelton, Ansley Abernathy, Macyn Bradley, (back row, from left) Sofie Osborne, Emma Wampler, Alyssa Taylor, Gracie Pinkard, Josie Skelton, Kalyn Brown, Jalyn Smith, Kylie Leming, Jaxie Benton and Emory Stuart.