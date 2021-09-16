The end of the week has arrived, and for local football fans, it features a schedule full of high school football matchups.
There will be four games played in Floyd County this week with Armuchee, Darlington, Pepperell and Unity Christian all playing on their home field while Rome is the lone local squad making a road trp. Model and Coosa both have the night off this week.
Here is a look at the matchups and what to expect as the go to battle:
Heritage-Catoosa (2-0) at Darlington (2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Darlington leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Darlington won 20-7 at Heritage-Catoosa on Oct. 2, 2020
Darlington Key Players: Jack Payne (QB/LB, Sr.), Talan Shirey (WR/DB, Soph.), Eli Thompson (WR/DB, Jr.)
Heritage-Catoosa Key Players: Kaden Swope (QB/DB, Jr.), Paxton McCrary (RB/LB, Jr.), Collin Swearingen (LB/WR, Sr.)
Outlook: The Tigers have a ton of momentum as they are coming off two straight wins, including an impressive performance on both sides of the ball against Heard County. The same could be said about Heritage, however, as they are also off to a great start to 2021 with victories over King’s Academy and Christian Heritage. The Tigers’ defense, which has stood up well against talented playmakers from Heard County and St. Francis the last two weeks, will once again have a tough task ahead as they look to slow Heritage’s dual threat quarterback Kaden Swope who has combined to pass and run for close to 500 yards in the team’s first two games. Darlington’s passing game showed improvement and big-play ability last week led by quarterback Jack Payne, who has distributed the ball well to his deep group of skill players. Expect Darlington to once again come out focused and motivated in front of their home crowd and put together another impressive performance to keep their recent surge going.
Prediction: Darlington wins, 24-13.
Southeast Whitfield (1-3) at Armuchee (2-0)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Southeast Whitfield leads 1-0
Last Meeting: Southeast Whitfield won 21-7 at home on Oct. 2, 2020
Armuchee Key Players: Jacob Seagraves (DB/WR, Soph.), JR Early (LB/TE, Sr.), Alex Wright (RB/LB, Sr.)
Southeast Whitfield Key Players: Jordan Trevino (RB/LB, Sr.), Brady Ensley (RB/LB, Jr.), Riley Hollar (LB/WR, Sr.)
Outlook: The Indians enjoyed an off week last week to rest up after a 2-0 start to the season, which is their first of that kind since 2009. They will look to move to 3-0 on Friday, which also hasn’t been done by the team since 2009 when they host a struggling Southeast Whitfield squad at The Reservation. The Raiders did get something positive going with a win over Gordon Central last week, but they will face a more talented and improving Armuchee roster this week. The Indians’ defense has been great at forcing turnovers early in the season, and they should have the chance to do that again against a Raiders’ offense that has shown they will give the ball away. Armuchee’s offense has shown balance early in the season as well, making plays in both the run and pass game in the two opening wins. The Indians are riding high, and they will keep the train rolling this week with a solid victory at home.
Prediction: Armuchee wins, 28-14.
Temple (0-2) at Pepperell (0-3)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Pepperell leads 4-1
Last Meeting: Temple won 34-21 at home on Oct. 2, 2020
Pepperell Key Players: DJ Rogers (RB/DB, Jr.), Chase Smith (RB/DB, Sr.), Kolby Davis (LB/RB, Sr.)
Temple Key Players: Cam Vaughn (QB, Jr.), Shemar Wicker (WR/DB, Sr.), Freddy Watkins (LB/RB, Soph.)
Outlook: Two teams will square off on Friday at Hunnicutt Field at Dragon Stadium each looking to get in the win column for the first time in 2021 so you know they will both be ready for a battle. The Dragons had a week off following three tough losses in a row, and that should’ve been a good time to refocus and get ready to go on a successful run over the next few weeks. They showed some good signs in the first three games but were unable to get over the hump on the scoreboard. Temple has become a more consistent program in recent years, but they have had a tough time competing in their first two games of this season. The Dragons will lean on their running game once again and be able to produce some long, time-consuming, demoralizing drives against the Tigers’ defense. It will be a fun night in Lindale for the home faithful, and the Dragon will be lit up after this one.
Prediction: Pepperell wins, 33-21.
Rome (2-1) at South Paulding (2-1)
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Series History: Rome leads 3-1
Last Meeting: Rome won 22-20 at home on Oct. 2, 2020
Rome Key Players: Martavious Collins (TE, Soph.), Stephaylin Green (DL, Jr.), Martel Hight (WR/DB, Jr.)
South Paulding Key Players: Kasen Weisman (QB, Jr.), Jamarion Wilcox (RB/LB, Jr.), Ronell Caffey (RB/LB, Jr.)
Outlook: Rome faced a juggernaut last week in Collins Hill and competed at times despite what the scoreboard said at the end. They will look to build off those positives and learn from their mistakes as they open region play this week on the road at South Paulding. There are no easy nights in Region 5-AAAAAA so the Wolves have to take advantage of every chance they get to earn a region win. The Spartans are a solid opponent that has shown the ability to put up big numbers in their two wins this season, but they will face a different kind of beast as they line up across from Rome’s stingy, talented and fast defense. The Wolves’ offense wants to get the bad taste out of their mouth from last week as well as Collins Hill shut them out and forced multiple turnovers. This game was a close one last year with the Wolves squeaking out a two-point victory at Barron Stadium. It won’t be as close this time around.
Prediction: Rome wins, 42-21.
Praise Academy (1-1) at Unity Christian (2-1)
Time: 7 p.m.
Unity Christian Key Players: John Nance (Sr.), Bailey Mohler (Sr.), Will Hester (Sr.)
Outlook: The Lions had their long winning streak snapped a couple weeks ago against Horizon Christian Academy so you know they will be ready to get back on the field after a week off and try to start another streak. They should have the upper hand against a young Praise Academy squad this week, and they are back at home at Grizzard Park as well. All signs point to a Unity Christian victory.
Prediction: Unity Christian wins, 40-23.