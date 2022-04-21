Early in the season, the Rome Braves have shown they can win games in different ways.
Some nights, it has been big offensive production. Others, it has been comeback efforts.
On Thursday, it was a strong pitching performance from starter Andrew Hoffman. The 2021 draft pick went six innings and struck out 11 while only allowing one run and three hits as he led the way to a 4-2 Braves victory on the road at Bowling Green in the third game of the series.
Hoffman (1-0) got the win and was then backed up a stellar three-inning combined effort from his bullpen. Jake McSteen and Lisandro Santos each pitched a scoreless inning of relief to earn holds, with McSteen giving up one hit and striking out two and Santos allowing no hits and striking out one.
Dylan Spain grabbed his first save of the season by pitching the ninth and giving up one run on one hit.
At the plate for Rome (8-4), it was once again a balanced effort, with eight of nine batters coming up with at least one hit. Cody Milligan had two hits, a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored from the leadoff spot, and Justyn-Henry Malloy and Tyler Tolve each contributed a double and an RBI.
Christian Robinson also had a hit and drove in a run for the Braves, who trailed 1-0 after three innings before scoring one in the fourth to tie it and then two in the fifth to take the lead. They added one more insurance run in the seventh. Andrew Moritz reached base three times with a hit and two walks while also scoring a run, and Bryson Horne had a hit and scored a run.
After taking the last two games from the Hot Rods (9-3) following a loss in the series opener Tuesday, Rome now sits just one game back of them in the South Atlantic League South Standings as the two teams will continue their six-game series Friday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:35 p.m.