There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts who made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior started at defensive back and was the team's leading tackler with nine total stops (six solo, three assists) in the Redhawks' 49-28 win at Lindenwood on Saturday. He also had two pass breakups.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
The redshirt-junior started at linebacker and had a huge day in a 14-10 Blue Hose loss at Morehead State. He was the team's leading tackler with 11 total stops (six solo, five assists), including four tackles-for-loss and two sacks. He also forced a fumble and recorded one pass breakup.
Bryson Hill, Cumberland, Rome
The freshman receiver contributed in multiple ways in a 10-6 Phoenix loss at the University of the Cumberlands on Saturday. He caught four passes for 54 yards, returned three kickoffs for a total of 87 yards with a long of 64 and returned one punt for 14 yards.
Tate Ratledge, Georgia, Darlington
The redshirt-sophomore started on the offensive line in the Bulldogs' 26-22 win at Missouri on Saturday. He helped the offense compile 481 total yards with 312 passing and 169 rushing.
Jam Griffin, Oregon State, Rome
The redshirt sophomore running back had eight carries for 42 yards in the Beavers' 42-16 loss at Utah on Saturday.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt-senior started on the defensive line and had one solo tackle, which was a tackle-for-loss, in the Hokies' 41-10 loss at North Carolina on Saturday.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
The redshirt-sophomore started at tight end and had four catches for 72 yards with a long of 45 in the Gamecocks' 35-28 overtime win at home over Kennesaw State on Saturday.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
The senior kicker was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts as he made a 39-yarder in the Vikings' 24-10 loss at Birmingham-Southern on Saturday. He also was 1-for-1 on extra points, kicked off three times for an average of 62.7 yards and handled four punts for an average of 34 yards per punt with one being downed inside the opponents' 20 yard line.
JaQuon Griffin, Coastal Carolina, Rome
The redshirt-senior defensive lineman had one quarterback hurry in the Chanticleers' 34-30 home win over Georgia Southern on Saturday.
Knox Kadum, McNeese State, Rome
The sophomore started at quarterback and threw for 144 yards on 13-of-26 passes in the Cowboys' 48-20 loss at Incarnate Word on Saturday. He also had 42 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
The redshirt-sophomore wide receiver caught two passes for 22 yards, including a 16-yard touchdown reception, in the Knights' 42-0 win at Union on Saturday. He also had two rushing attempts for five yards and one solo tackle.
Jamarcus Chatman, Troy, Rome
The junior defensive lineman participated but didn't record any stats in the Trojans' 34-27 win at Western Kentucky on Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hilltoppers' 34-27 loss at home against Troy on Saturday. He helped the offense put up 460 total yards with 406 coming in the passing game.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
The junior offensive lineman started at center in the Tigers' 30-27 home loss to Millsaps on Saturday. He assisted the offense in putting up 367 total yards with 255 on the ground and 112 passing.
Davis Watson, Cornell, Darlington
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Big Red's 34-31 win at Colgate on Saturday. He played a part in his team's offense compiling 474 total yards with 284 passing and 190 rushing.
Mason O'Neal, Shorter, Coosa
The fifth-year senior offensive lineman started at right guard in the Hawks' 37-14 loss at West Alabama on Saturday.
Payton Rhoades, Sacred Heart, Pepperell
The junior wide receiver had one catch for six yards in the Pioneers' 31-14 home win over Norfolk State on Saturday.
Aidan Gaines, Army, Rome
The junior saw reserve action on the offensive line for the Black Knights in their 31-14 home loss to Georgia State on Saturday.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
The junior started at linebacker but didn't record any stats in the Fighting Scots' 35-7 home loss to Ohio Wesleyan on Saturday.
Hunter Mathis, Cumberland, Armuchee
The junior kicker was 0-for-2 on field goal attempts with one of those kicks being blocked and also 0-for-1 on extra-point attempts as that was blocked as well in a 10-6 Phoenix loss at the University of the Cumberlands.
Luke Holtzendorf, Wingate, Model
The sophomore linebacker participated but didn't record any stats in the Bulldogs' 31-7 win at Erskine on Saturday.
Lem Azlin, LaGrange, Pepperell
The freshman saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Panters' 37-22 loss at North Carolina-Wesleyan on Friday.