There has been a lot of great football talent developed locally from the youth ranks all the way up through high school in recent years, and that is nowhere more evident than on the fields across the country on any given Saturday in the Fall.
Close to 50 former standouts from that made their name playing for the local high school programs are currently playing on the college level and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior defensive back Hodges started at free safety and recorded six total tackles (two solo, four assists) and an interception in the Redhawks’ 38-30 loss at Tennessee-Martin last Saturday.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt-junior defensive lineman, got the start at defensive end for the Hokies on Saturday and recorded three assisted tackles in the team’s 41-36 home loss to Syracuse.
Elijah McKoy, Furman, Darlington
McKoy, a graduate-senior linebacker, recorded six total tackles (one solo, five assists) and one pass breakup in the Paladins’ 17-13 home loss to East Tennessee State last Saturday.
Christopher Dublin, Pikeville, Model
Dublin, a graduate-senior defensive back, started at safety for the Bears and recorded seven total tackles (five solo, two assists) in a 31-0 home loss to Lindsey Wilson on Saturday. He also returned one kick for 19 yards in the game.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
The redshirt-sophomore Collins started at running back and had 23 yards on nine carries with a touchdown along with two catches for 13 yards in the Eagles’ 14-6 home win over Faulkner on Saturday.
TJ Watkins, Berry, Pepperell
Watkins, a senior, started at wide receiver for the Vikings and recorded one catch for 67 yards in a 42-21 win at Hendrix last Saturday.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The freshman Leslie got the start on the offensive line for the Hilltoppers in their 34-19 win at Florida International on Saturday.
Trevor Thomas, Maryville, Pepperell
Thomas, a senior quarterback, threw for 49 yards on 4-of-5 passing, ran for 12 yards on one attempt and punted five times for an average of 32.4 yards per attempt in the Scots’ 52-16 home win over LaGrange on Saturday. He also recorded one solo tackle.
Landon Lawrence, Furman, Darlington
Lawrence, a graduate-senior defensive end, started and recorded five total tackles (two solo, three assists) in the Paladins’ 17-13 home loss to East Tennessee State on Saturday.
Matthew Syverson, Berry, Model
The junior kicker Syverson had a busy day for the Vikings on Saturday in their 42-21 win at Hendrix. He made a 24-yard field goal, converted 3-of-5 extra points, handled eight kickoffs for an average of 57.1 yards per attempt, punted four times for an average of 39.2 yards per attempt with three landing inside the 20 and recorded two tackles (one solo, one assist) in the victory.
EJ Lackey, Huntingdon, Rome
Lackey, a freshman running back, ran for 43 yards on eight carries with a long of 20 in the Hawks’ 42-3 win on the road at Greensboro on Saturday.
Jackson Norton, Cumberlands, Rome
Norton, a junior offensive lineman, started at center for the Patriots in their 52-27 win at home over Campbellsville on Saturday.
Richmond Sims, Kentucky Christian, Model
Sims, a freshman wide receiver, had one catch for 21 yards in the Knights’ 25-22 home win over Point on Saturday. He also had one rushing attempt, two punt returns for five yards and one kickoff return for 21 yards in the game.
Nick Burge, Cumberland, Rome
The freshman running back Burge had 12 yards on four carries for the Phoenix in their 43-24 home loss to Bethel last Saturday. He also returned one kick for 16 yards.
Nemo Reddish, Shorter, Rome
Reddish, a graduate senior defensive back, recorded four total tackles (one solo, three assists) in the Hawks’ 45-23 road loss at West Florida on Saturday.
Jamar Roberts, Cumberlands, Rome
Roberts, a sophomore free safety, recorded two solo tackles in the Patriots’ 52-27 home win over Campbellsville on Saturday.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
The redshirt-sophomore tight end Watson recorded two total tackles (one solo, one assist), including a tackle-for-loss for the Blue Hose in their 69-28 home loss against San Diego on Saturday.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
Brown, a redshirt-freshman, started at tight end and had one catch for 10 yards in the Gamecocks’ 42-7 loss at Sam Houston last Saturday.
Aidan Gaines, Army, Rome
Gaines, a sophomore, saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Black Knights’ 70-56 loss at home against Wake Forest on Saturday.
JaQuon Griffin, Georgia Tech, Rome
Griffin, a redshirt-sophomore defensive lineman, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Jackets’ 48-40 loss at Virginia on Saturday.
Tae Hammond, Cumberlands, Pepperell
The junior Hammond started at linebacker but didn’t record any stats in the Patriots’ 52-27 home win over Campbellsville on Saturday.
BJ Williams, Hanover, Pepperell
Williams, a senior, started at defensive tackle but didn’t record any stats in the Panthers’ 41-10 road win at Bluffton on Saturday.
Kobe Nadu, Wooster, Darlington
Nadu, a sophomore, started at defensive back but didn’t record any stats in the Fighting Scots’ 52-28 loss at Denison on Saturday.
Ayden Langford, Sewanee, Darlington
Langford, a sophomore offensive lineman, started at left guard in the Tigers’ 66-7 loss at home against Trinity on Saturday.
Elijah Ball, Wofford, Darlington
The senior defensive lineman Ball participated but didn’t record any stats in the Terriers’ 45-14 loss at Mercer on Saturday.
Trystin Wright, Maryville, Darlington
Wright, a sophomore wide receiver, participated but didn’t record any stats in the Scots’ 52-16 home win over LaGrange on Saturday.
JC Burkett, Berry, Armuchee
The senior Burkett saw reserve action on the Vikings’ offensive line in their 42-21 win at Hendrix on Saturday.
Mason O’Neal, Shorter, Coosa
O’Neal, a senior, saw action on the offensive line for the Hawks in their 45-23 loss at West Florida last Saturday.
NOTE: If there is a former local player making an impact in college football and we left them out, please let us know by emailing sports editor Alex Farrer at afarrer@rn-t.com.