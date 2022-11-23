There has been a lot of great local football talent developed from the youth ranks all the way up through the high school level in recent years in Rome and Floyd County, and that is nowhere more evident than on the college fields across the country in the fall.
Close to 40 former standouts who made their name playing for local high school teams are currently playing on the college level, and many of those are making a huge impact for their respective teams.
Here is a look at how those players did in their most recent games (players must appear in participation report for game to be included in this roundup):
Trai Hodges, Southeast Missouri State, Rome
The senior started at defensive back and had two total tackles (one solo, one assist) and a pass breakup in the Redhawks’ 52-22 home win over Murray State on Saturday. Hodges and Southeast Missouri State will open the FCS Playoffs this coming Saturday when they visit Montana in the first round.
Jaylen Griffin, Virginia Tech, Rome
The redshirt-senior started at defensive end and had one solo tackle and a fumble recovery in the Hokies’ 23-22 win at Liberty on Saturday.
Devyn Collins, Reinhardt, Pepperell
The junior started at running back and had 56 yards on 19 carries in the Eagles’ 23-22 loss at Lindsey Wilson in the first round of the NAIA Playoffs. He also had one catch for two yards.
Jam Griffin, Oregon State, Rome
The redshirt-sophomore running back had 11 yards on two carries in the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State on Saturday.
Payton Rhoades, Sacred Heart, Pepperell
The junior wide receiver had three catches for 42 yards in the Pioneers’ 37-34 loss at home against Long Island University on Saturday.
Luke Holtzendorf, Wingate, Model
The sophomore linebacker had one solo tackle in the Bulldogs’ 32-7 win at Virginia Union in the first round of the NCAA Division II Playoffs. Wingate will travel to Benedict on Saturday in the second round.
Sean Brown, Jacksonville State, Coosa
The redshirt-sophomore started at tight end in the Gamecocks’ 40-17 win at Central Arkansas on Saturday but didn’t record any stats.
Quantavious Leslie, Western Kentucky, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hilltoppers’ 41-17 loss at Auburn on Saturday. He helped the offensive compile 385 total yards with 300 coming in the passing game.
Campbell Watson, Presbyterian, Darlington
The redshirt-junior started at linebacker and had two total tackles (one solo, one assist) as well as two quarterback hurries in a 42-21 Blue Hose loss at Stetson on Saturday.
Guy Vilsaint, Huntingdon, Rome
The sophomore started on the offensive line in the Hawks’ 54-0 loss at Mary Hardin-Baylor on Saturday in the first round of the NCAA Division III Playoffs. He helped the offense put up 255 yards with 144 passing and 111 rushing.
Jamarcus Chatman, Troy, Rome
The junior defensive lineman participated but didn’t record any stats in the Trojans’ 34-16 win at home over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.
Davis Watson, Cornell, Darlington
The sophomore saw reserve action on the offensive line in the Big Red’s 45-22 loss at Columbia on Saturday.