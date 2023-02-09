A community rich in basketball tradition got the chance to celebrate some of its great history last Friday night as several special teams from the past were honored at Rome High's Night of Champions.
The event that took place during the Rome girls and boys region games vs. Creekview honored five total teams from the past 60-plus years of Rome City Schools.
During halftime of the girls game, the 1961-62 and 1962-63 East Rome girls teams, who each finished as state runners-up, were recognized with several former players and coach Ann McCarson Davidson in attendance. The 1990-91 West Rome girls were honored as well with several members of their state runner-up team attending.
Later at halftime of the Rome-Creekview boys game, two more teams were recognized, including the 1989-90 East Rome boys state championship squad along with the 1997-98 Rome High boys state runners-up.
"It is important to our athletics department to build relationships with our alumni and show them they are an important part of all our programs," said Rome High athletic director Chris Boden. "We are also extremely proud of their past accomplishments which deserve to be recognized. It also shows our current players the expectations and the prideful community that they are a part of."
Members of the 1961-62 and 1962-63 East Rome girls teams in attendance along with Davidson were Phyllis Hardin Cook, Nancy Cagle Holland and Susan Gresham Williamson.
The 1990-91 West Rome Lady Chieftains were well represented during the ceremony with those in attendance including Mary Ellen Pethel, Jenny Nance Pacholick, Shannon Gosnell Bishop, Conrie Foster, Heather Morgan Hightower, Janet Shumate Hardy, Tracey Lynn Finley Morgan-Smith, Kippi Bohannon Ellis, NaeNae Daniels Saxton, Tiffany Barrner Askew, Rebecca Morgan King, head coach Ann Peery and assistant coach Mark Dodd. A moment of silence was also held for Julie Ewton Bishop, a member of the team that recently passed away.
Members of the 1989-90 East Rome boys state championship team included head coach Dwight Henderson, assistant coach Tim Keasler, Corey Hayes, Drew Tatum, Lance McBrayer, Victor Saxton, Tyrice Wright, Brandon Mann, Tony Woods, Robbie Nash, Craig Dennis, John Henderson and Marcus Brown.
The 1997-98 Rome High boys state runner-up team was represented by coaches Dwight Henderson, Nate Whitehead, Barry Lakes and Kevin Strickland and players Eric Tutt, Tory Gibbs, Wesley Adams, Michael Henderson, Justin Owens, Jason Rogers, Mike Dean, Jamie Cox, Chris Hewitt, Tyson Brown, Alvin Powell, Latece Williams, Mitchell Price and Jason Whitlock.