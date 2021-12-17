Rome had some impressive wins over the course of the 2021 season en route to a Region 5-AAAAAA Championship so it's only fitting that several Wolves were honored for their individual contributions to that title run.
The 5-AAAAAA All-Region Team was announced on Thursday, and a large number of Rome players on both sides of the ball earned a spot on the lists selected by the region's coaches.
The top honor garnered by one of the Wolves went to Bryson Hill as he was named the Region Athlete/All Purpose Player of the Year after his dynamic season contributing on both sides of the ball. The senior made his mark in all three phases, including at running back by going over the 1,000-yard mark and scoring 19 touchdowns, at defensive back where he had 50 tackles and an interception and as a kick returner with several huge plays in the return game.
Wolves selected to the All-Region First Team Offense included junior receiver Martel Hight, sophomore tight end Martavious Collins and sophomore offensive lineman Jarvis Adams while First Team Defense pics from Rome were junior defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, sophomore inside linebacker Alto Moore and sophomore punter Corey Gardhigh.
Making their way onto the Second Team Defense was junior defensive lineman Tyson Brown, sophomore defensive lineman Justin Terrell, sophomore defensive end Trey Adams, freshman defensive back Jaedon Harmon and freshman defensive back Martels Carter. Junior offensive lineman Charles Dupree was picked to the Second Team Offense.
Rounding out the selections on Honorable Mention for Rome was sophomore quarterback Reece Fountain, junior outside linebacker Grant Bullard, sophomore wide receiver DK Daniel and senior offensive lineman Demond McCombs.