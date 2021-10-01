Every team needs an offensive playmaker or two that they know they can count on to impact games in a big way. The Rome Wolves have a few, but Bryson Hill has been the name that stepped to the top of that list in the last two weeks.
Hill had another huge night on Friday, rushing for four touchdowns to lead the Wolves to a dominant 49-6 victory over Dalton on Homecoming Night at Barron Stadium. That brings Hill’s number of scores to eight total in the last two weeks in Rome’s big region wins over Carrollton and Dalton.
“It really starts with the guys blocking for him…for him to have that many touchdowns on the ground, somebody is opening up holes in front of him,” said Rome head coach John Reid. “Our offensive line has done a great job with that. But Bryson is one of those backs that is both strong and fast. He isn’t the tallest back you will see, but he is so powerful with his legs. He’s had some big nights for us the last few weeks.”
Hill finished the night with 62 yards on 10 carries to go with his four touchdowns. He could’ve had an even bigger night, but with the game all but over with a 35-0 lead at the half, he only had one carry in the final two quarters.
The offense for Rome (4-2, 2-1 in Region 5-AAAAAA) had no issues moving the ball in the first half, and Hill was the biggest beneficiary of that as he was right there to finish off those drives with effective runs past the Dalton defense into the end zone.
Hill scored four times in the first half alone as he ran it in from six and four yards to open the scoring for the Wolves and give them a quick 14-0 lead less than halfway through the first quarter. He added two more rushing TDs on scampers of 14 and one yard in the second quarter to make the score 35-0 at the half in favor of the home team.
Sandwiched between Hill’s scores was an eight-yard touchdown pass from Reece Fountain to Martel Hight late in the first quarter. Fountain also had an efficient night, throwing for 266 yards on 26-of-34 passing with one touchdown through the air, and he also added a two-yard TD run for Rome’s final score of the night late in the third quarter. Hight had a big night receiving with 12 catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.
Darius Smith also had a rushing touchdown in the third quarter from six yards out. Smith had 34 yards on the ground, and CJ Flemister added 48 yards on 10 carries.
The Wolves’ defense was lights out almost all night as well as they held Dalton (1-5, 0-3) off the scoreboard until late in the fourth quarter when Journey Boston fielded a punt and ran it back 56 yards for the touchdown.
Other than that one special teams miscue Rome’s defense had multiple big fourth-down stops and forced three turnovers. Treyvon Adams, Grant Bullard and Jakiah Webb each had interceptions for Rome.
“Dalton is a good offensive team so I’m really happy that our defense was able to hold them without an offensive touchdown,” said Reid. “I really liked us forcing turnovers, and we kept pressuring the quarterback all night to make it tough on them.”
Dalton’s leading rusher was quarterback Brady Pendley with 54 yards on eight carries. He threw for 157 yards on 10-of-30 passes with three interceptions. Karim Paige finished with seven catches for 113 yards.
Rome will look to take their momentum on the road next Friday when they travel to East Paulding for another region contest at 7:30 p.m. Dalton is back home next Friday to host Alexander at 7:30 p.m.
“When you are in a region like this one, it’s a week-by-week process,” said Reid. “We’ll watch film tomorrow, work, install a gameplan on Sunday and get ready for East Paulding the best we can. We’re focusing on one game after another because every single week is big.”