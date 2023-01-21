There are certain players that fit into certain positions on offense, defense or special teams. Then there are others that coaches simply can’t keep off the field due to their ability to significantly contribute in all phases.
Several of those type of players stood out this past season for local teams and because of that have earned selection to the All-Purpose Team, which is led by a certain Rome senior that was dynamic as a receiver, defensive back and kick returner during the Wolves’ memorable 2022 season.
Below you will find the full Rome News-Tribune All-County All-Purpose Player of the Year and First Team picks:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR Martel Hight WR/DB/KR, Rome, Sr.
The recent Vanderbilt signee was rarely on the sideline during games for the Wolves as he seemed to find his way onto the field and in crucial spots in all three phases. As a receiver he hauled in 34 receptions for 535 yards and 10 touchdowns. As a defensive back he totaled 35 tackles, four pass break-ups, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and two blocked kicks. As a kick and punt returner, he took multiple attempts back to the end zone to change the game on special teams.
FIRST TEAM Price Dyer LB/WR/QB, Unity Christian, Sr.
Dyer never came off the field and was a leader for the Lions during their undefeated regular season and run to a state runner-up finish in eight-man football. He compiled 45 tackles, two sacks, five tackles-for-loss and one interception as a linebacker. On offense he hauled in 20 catches as a receiver-tight end hybrid for 278 yards and six touchdowns and also played quarterback at times when needed with 117 yards rushing and a touchdown.
DJ Hames RB/DB/KR, Coosa, Sr.
Hames was the Eagles’ top playmaker in all three phases of the game. The senior was used as a running back and slot on offense where he ran for 634 yards on 88 carries with seven touchdowns and caught 10 passes for 136 yards and four touchdowns. He was equally valuable as a defensive back with 71 tackles, 10 tackle-for-loss, four pass break-ups and three sacks. He had multiple kick returns for touchdowns this season as well.
Daniel Jolly WR/DL, Model, Sr.
Jolly played the somewhat rare combination of wide receiver and defensive end for the Devils but did both exceptionally well. The senior used his speed to burn defenses several times with 17 catches, 342 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver and also ran for 144 yards and four touchdowns on offense. On the defensive side of the ball he was quick off the edge as he led his team in sacks with eight to go with 10 total tackles-for-loss and 58 tackles overall as well as two blocked punts.
Joey Samples LB/FB/H, Model, Sr.
Samples was a big, physical player that the Model coaching staff used in a variety of roles during the team’s run to a state playoff berth. Defensively at linebacker he totaled 51 tackles, five tackles-for-loss, one sack, two interceptions and a defensive TD. On offense he was a stellar lead blocker as a fullback and H-back. He ran for 205 yards and a touchdown also.
Talan Shirey WR/DB/KR, Darlington, Jr.
Shirey was right in the middle of the action for the Tigers a lot in 2022. At receiver he had 320 yards and four touchdowns on 20 receptions. He had touchdown returns off of a punt and kickoff and routinely set up the offense with good field position based off his returns. At defensive back he contributed also with 22 tackles, two tackles-for-loss, three pass break-ups and two interceptions.