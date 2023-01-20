Martel’s Favorites Food: Hibachi Fast food: Zaxby’s Movie: Fast & Furious 9 TV show: All-American Band/artist: YNW Melly Team: Memphis Grizzlies Social media: TikTok Nickname: Mon
Fall, winter or spring — no matter which season it is, Martel Hight is making an impact for the Rome Wolves.
The senior three-sport standout stays busy as a playmaker in football, basketball and track and field.
Hight is probably most well-known to those around the area for his impressive abilities on the football field as his signing of a scholarship recently with Vanderbilt clearly proves. Hight was one of the Wolves’ top receivers, defensive backs and kick returners for the team that won another region title this past fall and made a run to the Class AAAAAA final four.
Soon after that campaign was over, Hight quickly moved to the basketball court, where his athleticism, defense and energy is a crucial ingredient.
Once basketball comes to a close, Hight will turn his attention to track and field. He is one of the best high-jumpers in the area, while also competing in other events such as the long jump, sprints and relays.
But Hight doesn’t just focus all his attention on athletics. He is solid in the classroom as well, making sure the student part of student-athlete isn’t forgotten.
Recently, the RN-T caught up with Hight to talk about several subjects, including the current basketball season, his final football season with the Wolves, his expectations for his senior track campaign in the spring, his memories as an athlete at Rome, the influence his coaches have had on him and more.
RN-T: How is basketball season going so far, and what are your expectations for the team and for yourself the rest of the way?
HIGHT: We started off pretty good. Towards the middle of the season, we thought we were at our peak as coach Mac (John McFather) says, but we weren’t. So, it got a little rocky, but we’re starting to make some changes and starting to buy in more to what he’s saying. You can see that we’re progressing, and we’re about to reach our peak. Hopefully, we’ll be able to peak to compete for the region championship this year and make it far in the state playoffs. As far as individual goals, I just want to lead my team as far as possible. Hopefully, we get to hold up a trophy. It’s been a couple years since we’ve done that, so that’s the main goal.
RN-T: You bring a lot of energy and athleticism to the court for your team. How much pride do you take in that role?
HIGHT: I’m an energetic guy, and I like to have people hyped-up because it gets me hyped-up. Next thing you know, everyone is connecting, and it helps the whole team be better.
RN-T: How would you describe your last football season at Rome, and what were your biggest takeaways from it?
HIGHT: Honestly, I built a bond with my teammates this past season that I couldn’t have built with anybody else. That’s what I love about Rome football. Every one of our guys are like brothers to me. We’re all aggressive and play hard. We just didn’t play how we were supposed to in that last game, but I love all those guys.
RN-T: What are your expectations and goals for your senior track season this spring?
HIGHT: I want to win a state championship this year (in the high jump). I jumped 6-8 last year. I’m hoping to get to 7 feet this year and compete with the one kid that jumps 7-1. That’s my main goal for track this year.
RN-T: Which one of your coaches has had the biggest influence on you and why?
HIGHT: Coach (DJ) Hazelray and coach (Nick) Bridges have impacted my life the most. They have not only coached me to be a better athlete, but also taught me to be a better man. They gave me information that helped me with life. They have really led me to where I’m going now, and I really appreciate them for that.
RN-T: What is your favorite memory as an athlete at Rome?
HIGHT: My favorite memory was when we played South Paulding last year, and I knew the quarterback, Kasen (Weisman). He tried to throw one to the corner when I was sitting on top of the hitch, but I just jumped, reached up in the air and picked it off one-handed. I got to talk junk to him, so that’s my favorite memory.
RN-T: How do you balance academics and playing multiple sports in high school?
HIGHT: Grades come first. You’ve got to get your grades straight before you worry about sports. Without those grades, you can’t do sports, so that’s the main focus is grades for me.
RN-T: Who is an athlete you admire or try to model yourself after?
HIGHT: Stefon Diggs. He’s a really good player. He’s humble to a certain point and let’s the way he plays talk for him.
RN-T: You recently signed to play football at Vanderbilt. What led you to make that decision to be a Commodore, and how excited are you to start that next chapter?
HIGHT: As a young athlete a few years ago, I was just so happy to receive my offers from the different schools. Then, when I got one from Louisville, I just thought about Lamar Jackson going there. I thought that’s a really good school because he went there and made it to the NFL. I wasn’t really thinking about academics or culture when I committed there. But once I was taught things from multiple coaches about looking at the culture or the people at a school or the academics, Vanderbilt was really the best offer I could’ve received out of all of them, so I picked them, and I’m ready to roll with it.