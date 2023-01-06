Rome senior Martel Hight recently signed a football scholarship with Vanderbilt University.
A special ceremony was held on Thursday at the Rome College and Career Academy to commemorate Hight's accomplishments.
Hight said of the signing: "It means a lot. I'm so thankful for everyone here today. I don't know where I'd be without all these people that have helped me along the way from my family, my friends, Coach (John) Reid and all our coaches and everyone else. This is a big moment in my life."
"When Vanderbilt first offered me I didn't really think a lot about them because I wasn't focused very much on academics. It was more about football, football, football. But after I committed to Louisville, all the other schools that were recruiting me stopped communicating with me except for Vanderbilt. They stayed in contact, and that showed me a lot about what they were about. It's really about a family and a brotherhood, and I see that in Vanderbilt. That's what made me choose them."
"It's an emotional time knowing I'm going to graduate from Rome after this semester, but it's a good kind of emotion. I'm excited to take that next step and go make my family and everyone that has helped me proud. I'm ready to go up there (to Vanderbilt) and get started grinding."
Also attending the signing ceremony on Thursday and pictured along with Hight (seated, third from right) are several members of his family.