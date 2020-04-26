Two Coosa volleyball players that have been a major contributing factor in the Lady Eagles rise to state supremacy have found new homes for their talent.
Floyd County Schools announced last week that seniors Jordan Roberts and Brinley Smith have signed to play for colleges after graduating in May.
Roberts signed with Truett McConnell University in Cleveland, while Smith signed with Middle Georgia State in Macon. Both were a part of Coosa's three straight state championship seasons, including the Lady Eagles' heart-pounding five-set victory over Elite Scholars Academy in the 2019 finals.
Smith set a career school record with 4,023 assists, while also setting the state's single-season assist record with 1,462 in her senior season.
Both girls were named Georgia Volleyball Coaches Association All-State selections and are Rome News-Tribune First Team All-Area selections as well.