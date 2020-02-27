One local swimmer’s varsity career at Rome High School began with a bang this past season. So much so that he is being recognized on the state level.
Nathan Medley, a Rome High freshman and longtime standout swimmer, was selected second team All-State for his performance in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle, according to a release sent out by Rome City Schools.
Medley had a record-setting season as a freshman, making the state cut in seven out of eight individual swimming events. Only one other swimmer in the history of Rome High School has qualified for that many in one season.
Medley went on to place fourth at state in the 200 freestyle, posting a time of 1 minute, 45.50 seconds, and then fifth in the 100 butterfly (52.78 seconds). He was the fastest freshman in both events.
He also competed at state as part of Rome’s 200 freestyle relay team and 400 freestyle relay team.
Medley broke two Rome High swimming records during his first season with the Wolves, setting personal bests in the 200 freestyle (1:45.23) and 500 freestyle (4:52.59).
Representatives from Rome High and Darlington spent the better part of three days earlier this month at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta for the GHSA Swimming and Diving State Championships, which is separated into four divisions. Rome competed in the 4A-5A division, while Darlington competed in the 1A-3A division.