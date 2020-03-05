It took a half to get the Rome girls’ soccer team warmed up Thursday evening and a split second to give coach Jessica Hewitt something to worry about.
Mae Pierce and Joey Kunczewki each scored four goals as the Lady Wolves exploded for eight goals in the second half to defeat Darlington 10-0 in a non-region match at Barron Stadium.
The contest was the fourth shutout in a row for Rome, which has posted six on the season so far for a 6-2 record. Michele Monzalvo and Grace Buck split time in goal for the Lady Wolves but neither were faced with a save situation.
“We came out a little slow I thought, so at halftime we talked about just kind of going back to the basics. The past three games we’ve really just played simple and played together,” Hewitt said. “So we talked about going back to that and so they came out the second half a lot better and went back to playing simple and playing with each other and not forcing stuff.”
Darlington (0-4) pushed to try and score in the waning minutes of the game. Elizabeth Richie got the ball in front of the Rome goal in the 73rd minute when Janet Hartman came in from behind and tackled her.
Richie was a little dazed but was able to get up and walk off the field. Hartman, meanwhile, was given a red card for the action since she was the last defender.
The all-area midfielder will have to sit out the next two games for Rome, which are scheduled against region opponents Woodland and Carrollton.
“Yeah, that’ll definitely hurt us, especially with region games next week. But I know we have some girls that will step up and fill her shoes hopefully and we’ll figure it out,” Hewitt said.
The ensuing penalty kick led to a shot by Darlington’s Leah Lambert that bounced off the crossbar of the goalpost, making it out of bounds and no good.
Darlington coach Al Shorey said they knew Thursday’s game would be a challenge, but that was the reason the Class A team scheduled it.
“I’m just proud of the effort out there. The girls really worked hard. The scoreboard didn’t reflect the progress that we made tonight,” Shorey said. “We’ve come off of a couple of tough losses in Atlanta this week. And what I just asked them tonight is to work hard, play with a spirit and enjoy themselves out there, and I saw that. That’s really what we want.”
The Lady Tigers had some defensive standouts as Sarah Tunnell and Kate Monroe made some timely blocks and keeper Jennifer Martinez finished with 13 saves, nine of which came in the first half.
“She had a great game, and that’s a talented team. And that’s why we play them. I mean, they stretch our limits and make us better,” Shorey said.
Rhiannon Simpson and Ashley Marin both scored a goal to round out Rome’s final tally. Simpson also had two assists, while Pierce and Kunczewski had one apiece.
Rome will be back in Region 7-5A action Tuesday hosting Woodland at Barron Stadium, while Darlington starts spring break and will next play North Murray at home on March 20.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Rome boys 6,
East Paulding 1
The Rome Wolves won their second Region 7-5A match of the season on Tuesday as they topped host East Paulding 6-1 on the road.
Isaac Vardy scored two goals for Rome, while teammates Victor Valencia, Cristian Fonseca, Emanuel Lom, and Junior Morente scored a goal each.
Rome (5-1, 2-0 7-5A) will travel to Villa Rica on Friday.