When their game came down to penalty kicks Friday night, Armuchee girls’ coach Don Bettler had to think back a little bit to come up with his representatives in their shootout with Pepperell.
“We’ve only practiced penalty kicks once this season. We’ve just been inside. This is the first week we’ve had two days of practice outside and we’ve been working on fundamentals, just our shape and our formations,” Bettler said.
“But to go to PKs when we haven’t taken them since January, I actually had to think who was the best PK kickers when we took them.”
In the end, he had to choose six Lady Indians to take a shot against Pepperell keeper Trista Ely as Armuchee’s Mercedes McLaughlin put her team up 3-2 in the Region 7-AA tilt before keeper Delaney Steen covered the ensuing kick by Lady Dragon Ansley Davenport to end the game.
“This is an excellent bunch of girls. They were tired. We haven’t been on the field much because of the rain and so and I think our conditioning has fallen off a little bit,” Bettler said. “They just kept at it. We focused all week on ‘this is a game, we enjoy it, we’re not going to be down on ourselves and if we keep our attitude up, we’ll stay in the fight.’ So they never gave up and I’m real proud of how they did.”
Armuchee (2-1, 2-1 7-AA) fought with the host Lady Dragons throughout full time and the two 10-minute extra time periods, with each team finishing with four goals each.
Pepperell (2-1, 1-1 7-AA) got a goal from Sydni Hazelwood in the 71st minute to take a 4-3 lead.
Armuchee saw two opportunities to even the score come up empty over the next seven minutes until Malone Christen’s indirect kick bent in front of the goal and Madison Broome was there to get it past Ely with 2:17 to play in the second half.
Hazelwood put Pepperell up 1-0 in the shootout after the second round before Armuchee’s Cheyenne Shedd and Kassandra Daniels made their shots in the fourth and fifth rounds to put the Lady Indians ahead 2-1.
Pepperell’s Abigail Silver then sent a bullet to the back corner of the goal to tie it up after five rounds and force each team to pick players for a sixth. That’s when McLaughlin put her shot in and Steen finished it out.
“I was very proud of how they took that pressure,” Bettler said, adding that Steen made three stops during the shootout. “So yeah, it was a nice way to have it all come together. A good way to spend a cold Friday evening.”
Hazelwood finished with a hat trick during regulation, with Davenport getting the other Pepperell goal. Armuchee’s Melissa Ramos-Peruch scored twice, including the first goal of the game with a penalty kick inside the box in the second minute. Christen assisted on the other one.
Pepperell is at Rockmart on Monday, while Armuchee travels to Gordon Central.
Pepperell boys 10, Armuchee 3
Will Helton scored four goals and assisted on another as the Pepperell Dragons caught fire in the final three minutes of the first half on the way to a 10-3 win at home.
Armuchee (1-4, 0-3 7-AA) opened the scoring with a goal form Simon Wilson in the 12th minute but were unable to come through again in the first half. Meanwhile, Pepperell found a spark in the 37th minute as Helton passed backwards to teammate Ryan Hurst near the edge of the box before Hurst scored to make it 1-1.
Helton scored in the next minute on a header before Josh Ross caught Armuchee’s keeper out of the net and made it 3-1 in the 39th minute, just before halftime.
Pepperell (1-2-1, 1-1 7-AA) also got goals from Alan Reyes, Stephen Bellatoro, Colin Krause and DJ Rogers. Wilson scored twice for the Indians, and teammate Davis Yeargen scored on a corner kick with nine seconds left in the game.