Griffin Jarrett

Chattooga’s Griffin Jarrett, seen here wrestling Rockmart’s Izaeah Beavers for the Area 5-AA 113-pound title in February, closed his high school career with a fourth state championship this past season.

 Jeremy Stewart, File

It was another exciting season for high school wrestling in Northwest Georgia as one team completed the double play of state titles and one wrestler completed a four-year residency at the top.

Chattooga claimed both the GHSA Class AA state duals and traditional team titles this past season, while one of its own, Griffin Jarrett, won the Class AA 113-pound state title.

Jarrett had won the 106-pound championship in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before having to play up a weight class for his senior season and winning at 113 pounds, giving him the rare distinction of having won four state wrestling championships in his high school career.

With that, Jarrett is the Rome News-Tribune 2020 Wrestler of the Year and leads the RN-T 2020 All-Area Wrestling Team.

Chattooga had five wrestlers win state championships with Wes Conley (120), Mason Sterner (145), Alex Mears (220) and Luis Medina (285) joining Jarrett at the top of the podium in Macon.

Other local state champions are Pepperell’s Drake Miller (170) and Rome High’s Bryant Wilkinson.

2020 ROME NEWS-TRIBUNE ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM
FIRST TEAM

106: Gunner Chambers, Rockmart

113: Griffin Jarrett, Chattooga (Wrestler of the Year)

120: Wes Conley, Chattooga

126: Cameron Espy, Armuchee

132: Caleb Cason, Rockmart

138: Thomas Zenga, Pepperell

145: Mason Sterner, Chattooga

152: Lincoln Maddux, Trion

160: Dalvin Millhollan, Rockmart

170: Drake Miller, Pepperell

182: AJ Woods, Model

195: Bryant Wilkinson, Rome

220: Alex Mears, Chattooga

285: Luis Medina, Chattooga

SECOND TEAM

106: Adam Roberson, Darlington

113: Daegan Vaughn, Trion

120: Luke McDurmon, Darlington

126: Bryce James, Trion

132: Versain Vasquez, Trion

138: Joey Espy, Armuchee

145: Alan Cordero, Darlington

152: Joseph Wallace, Model

160: Kalan Woods, Model

170: Jakoby Cottrell, Chattooga

182: Bo Jones, Trion

195: Ty Veatch, Chattooga

220: Hugo Rangel, Rockmart

285: Clay Baker, Trion

HONORABLE MENTION

ARMUCHEE: Kolby Dempsey, Ford Jones; CEDARTOWN: Chris Davis, Bryson Dooley, Kobe Holloway, Tanner Mason; CHATTOOGA: Rowan Burdick, Jason Malone; COOSA: Braden Pelfrey; MODEL: Noah Allmon, Duncan Blankenship, Pierce Fincher, Tommy Herod, Ryli Howe, Jacob McAdams; PEPPERELL: Matthew Boiles, Kevin Hall, Jake Roberts; ROCKMART: Izaeah Beavers, Jase Davis, TK Davis, Peyton Morris, Hunter Wilson, Bleu Winters; TRION: Bowdon Brock, Bladyn Bowman, Logan Eller, Andrew Jones, Brantley Willbanks.

