It was another exciting season for high school wrestling in Northwest Georgia as one team completed the double play of state titles and one wrestler completed a four-year residency at the top.
Chattooga claimed both the GHSA Class AA state duals and traditional team titles this past season, while one of its own, Griffin Jarrett, won the Class AA 113-pound state title.
Jarrett had won the 106-pound championship in 2017, 2018 and 2019 before having to play up a weight class for his senior season and winning at 113 pounds, giving him the rare distinction of having won four state wrestling championships in his high school career.
With that, Jarrett is the Rome News-Tribune 2020 Wrestler of the Year and leads the RN-T 2020 All-Area Wrestling Team.
Chattooga had five wrestlers win state championships with Wes Conley (120), Mason Sterner (145), Alex Mears (220) and Luis Medina (285) joining Jarrett at the top of the podium in Macon.
Other local state champions are Pepperell’s Drake Miller (170) and Rome High’s Bryant Wilkinson.
2020 ROME NEWS-TRIBUNE ALL-AREA WRESTLING TEAM
FIRST TEAM
106: Gunner Chambers, Rockmart
113: Griffin Jarrett, Chattooga (Wrestler of the Year)
120: Wes Conley, Chattooga
126: Cameron Espy, Armuchee
132: Caleb Cason, Rockmart
138: Thomas Zenga, Pepperell
145: Mason Sterner, Chattooga
152: Lincoln Maddux, Trion
160: Dalvin Millhollan, Rockmart
170: Drake Miller, Pepperell
182: AJ Woods, Model
195: Bryant Wilkinson, Rome
220: Alex Mears, Chattooga
285: Luis Medina, Chattooga
SECOND TEAM
106: Adam Roberson, Darlington
113: Daegan Vaughn, Trion
120: Luke McDurmon, Darlington
126: Bryce James, Trion
132: Versain Vasquez, Trion
138: Joey Espy, Armuchee
145: Alan Cordero, Darlington
152: Joseph Wallace, Model
160: Kalan Woods, Model
170: Jakoby Cottrell, Chattooga
182: Bo Jones, Trion
195: Ty Veatch, Chattooga
220: Hugo Rangel, Rockmart
285: Clay Baker, Trion
HONORABLE MENTION
ARMUCHEE: Kolby Dempsey, Ford Jones; CEDARTOWN: Chris Davis, Bryson Dooley, Kobe Holloway, Tanner Mason; CHATTOOGA: Rowan Burdick, Jason Malone; COOSA: Braden Pelfrey; MODEL: Noah Allmon, Duncan Blankenship, Pierce Fincher, Tommy Herod, Ryli Howe, Jacob McAdams; PEPPERELL: Matthew Boiles, Kevin Hall, Jake Roberts; ROCKMART: Izaeah Beavers, Jase Davis, TK Davis, Peyton Morris, Hunter Wilson, Bleu Winters; TRION: Bowdon Brock, Bladyn Bowman, Logan Eller, Andrew Jones, Brantley Willbanks.