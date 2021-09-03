The prep volleyball season started a few weeks ago, but now is the time the local coaches want to see their teams rounding into top form as the region schedule is about to begin.
Rome, Armuchee and Model got a chance to see where they were all at on Thursday before they head into their respective region schedules soon as the local trio got together for a tri-match at Rome.
It was the host Lady Wolves who had the best overall night, going 2-0 on their home court by defeating Model in the opening match in two sets and concluding the evening with a 25-22, 25-22 victory over Armuchee in a competitive match.
Rome (12-3) continued their hot streak of late as the two wins pushed their recent win streak to six straight matches. Lady Wolves head coach Katie Price said she was really pleased with how her team played on Thursday night and put what they have been working on at practice into action.
“We did a really good job of establishing or middle hitters,” said Price. “In the first game against Model, we did a good job of reading their hitters and anticipating where the ball was going to come from to set up or blocks. We were able to get several blocks or touches because of that. We’ve also been working on decreasing our missed serves, and tonight we had less service errors overall. I’m really proud of that.”
Armuchee finished with a split during the night’s action as they defeated Model 25-16, 25-16 in their first match before falling to Rome in the nightcap. The Lady Indians (7-2) were led by setter Carlee Poole with 28 assists. Also contributing solid efforts were Emily Tomlin with 14 kills, five aces and nine digs and Bailey Tomlin with 16 kills, five aces and three blocks.
Armuchee head coach Clint Decker said he was proud of the effort overall in Thursday’s matches, but he knows his team left some opportunities on the table especially in the second match against Rome.
“This is a veteran group we have…they’ve played volleyball for a long time together,” said Decker. “I’m proud of them because we’ve had some people out the last couple weeks – our setter and libero has been out – so this is the first time we’ve been back together as a team in a while. We’re disappointed with the loss (to Rome). I feel like if we get our serves in, we win that match. If you can’t get your serves in, you’re not going to win. You’re giving away points. Thirteen service errors is unacceptable.”
It was a tough night for Model as they fell to 5-12 on the season with the two losses.
Up next for the Lady Wolves is their Region 5-6A opener on Tuesday when they host Paulding County at 5:30 p.m. as they look to continue their recent momentum. Price said she feels good about where her team is currently but there are always areas in which to improve.
“We definitely have room to grow,” said Price. “We have improved so much since the summer to where we are now. We had matches last weekend at the Woodstock Tournament against some Class 7A schools and beat them so that makes me excited. That is a better comparison of the type of teams we are going to face in our region. We’re excited to see how we compete in our region. Our goal is to finish in the top three.”
Armuchee has a few more tune-up opportunities in non-region matches before opening the Region 6-A/AA Public schedule. They will visit Gordon Central on Tuesday for their next match to take on the Lady Warriors and Fannin County. Decker said his team is looking to repeat their region success of last year but be able to finish it off with a title unlike 2020.
“We are where I expected us to be at this point of the season,” said Decker. “I’m happy with what I’m seeing from the girls and how they are working and improving. If we can clean up the serving errors, we will be a tough team to beat.
“Last year we went undefeated in the region schedule but lost in the region championship match. Our goal is to get back there and win it this year.”
Model will have a few days off before their next match, which will be Thursday, Sept. 9 when they host Murray County and Chattooga for a tri-match starting at 5 p.m.