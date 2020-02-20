Christian Fonseca scored three goals for the Rome High boys’ soccer team and kept the Wolves’ record spotless with a game-winning goal late in a contest against Cartersville.
Playing in a downpour at Barron Stadium on Tuesday night, the Wolves pushed their record to 4-0 on the season with a 4-3 victory against the Purple Hurricanes.
Fonseca finished with the hat trick, while Luciano Hasko tacked on the other goal for the Wolves.
Emmanuel Lom added two assists for Rome, and Gonzalo Lemus had an assist.
After trading leads back-and-forth throughout the contest, Cartersville tied the score 3-3 with 3:47 left to play when Brady Craig scored his third goal of the night.
Fonseca carried the Wolves to victory moments later when his third goal of the night hit the back of the net for a 4-3 score.
Fonseca gave Rome a 1-0 lead with 29:42 left in the opening half off an assist from Lemus, before Cartersville tied the score 1-1 at the 19:39 mark.
In the second half, Carterville took the lead on Craig’s second goal for a 2-1 score with 36:02 left to play.
The Wolves powered back however with two unanswered goals from Fonseca and Hasko to take a 3-2 lead with 6:31 left to play before Craig again tied the score.
The Wolves will open Region 7-5A play Tuesday at Villa Rica and will play four straight region games on the road before returning to Barron Stadium to face Woodland on March 10.
Last season, the Wolves finished fourth in region play, and upset two higher-seeded teams before falling in the Elite Eight in Class 5A state playoffs.
BASEBALL
Rome 5, Coahulla Creek 3
Three strong innings to start the game were enough to give the Rome High baseball team a 5-3 win against Coahulla Creek on Thursday at LakePoint Sports Complex.
The Wolves owned a 5-2 lead after three innings and held off the Colts (1-3) as they added another run in the sixth inning.
Brayer Cowan had two hits and two RBIs for Rome (2-2), and pitchers Carson Atkins and Jonathan Vigoa combined to strike out seven batters.
The Wolves will face Madison County on Friday in the Richmond Hill Invitational.