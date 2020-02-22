Three runs scored across the first two innings of Saturday’s game against Richmond Hill were all the Rome High baseball team needed to come away with a 3-2 win in the Richmond Hill Invitational.
Rome scored one run in the first inning and two in the second to take a 3-0 lead. The Wildcats (5-3) scored a run each in the fourth and sixth innings, but they couldn’t take the lead.
Brayer Cowan had two hits and two RBIs for Rome (4-2), and Caleb Ellard struck out seven over five innings.
The Wolves opened the tournament Friday with an 8-5 win against Madison County.
Trailing by a run heading into the sixth inning, the Wolves plated four runs in the inning to come away with the win.
Carson Atkins had two hits for Rome, and Hayden Filletti had three strikeouts on the mound.
The Wolves are at North Paulding on Monday.
In other action:
Model sweeps Murray County
The Model baseball team piled on six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday to finish off Murray County 15-0 in a run-rule shortened game in Shannon to cap a doubleheader sweep of the Indians.
In the opener, Model shut out Murray County 4-0. Connor Yarbrough had two hits, and Daulton Waddell had two RBIs in Game 1. Gaven Freeman struck six over seven innings for the win.
In Game 2, Patrick Lloyd had four hits and three RBIs for the Blue Devils (3-3), Landon Cantrell had three RBIs, Yarbrough had two RBIs, and Waddell had two hits.
Yarbrough pitched four innings and struck out six for the win on the mound.
The Blue Devils host Ringgold on Thursday.
Darlington 5, Armuchee 1
Logan Floyd, Lawson Goodwin and Kobe Nadu each had two hits for Darlington as the Tigers came away with a 5-1 win against Armuchee on Saturday at home.
Nadu finished with a double, a run scored, an RBI and to stolen bases, Floyd had a run scored and an RBI, and Goodwin scored a run.
On the mound, Caleb Butler, Charlie Bell and Lawson Brown combined to strike out eight batters.
The Tigers (3-1) will next travel to face Temple on Tuesday.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
SOCCER
Armuchee girls 2, Rockmart 0
After a scoreless first half, Armuchee freshman Malone Christen scored two goals in the second half to lift the Lady Indians to a 2-0 season-opening win over Rockmart on Friday at LakePoint Sports Complex in Region 7-AA action.
Armuchee goalkeeper Delaney Steen had four saves, while Rockmart’s goalkeeper Sarah Adair finished with 10 saves.
Armuchee (1-0, 1-0, 7-AA) will next travel to face Gordon Central on Monday. Rockmart (0-1, 0-1) is at Model on Wednesday.
Darlington boys 3, Adairsville 1
Brinson Sumner, Daniel Donadio and Michael Ugbe each scored a goal to help the Darlington boys’ soccer team come away with a 3-1 win against host Adairsville on Friday.
Sumner, Ugbe and Eli Baldwin each had an assist.
Darlington (2-0) will open Area 5-A Private action Tuesday on the road against Mt. Paran.