The basketball season isn’t quite done with the Rockmart girls, and the Rockmart girls aren’t quite done making history.
Playing in the GHSA Elite Eight for just the second time in program history, the Lady Jackets took control early and then fought off a powerful Vidalia team to win 62-57 on the road Tuesday.
With the victory in the Class AA quarterfinals, this year’s squad becomes the first ever Rockmart team to reach the state semifinals.
The Lady Jackets will play in the Final Four on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Georgia College’s Centennial Center in Milledgeville. Their opponent will be determined Wednesday evening as No. 2 Laney hosts No. 6 Southwest-Macon.
Tuesday’s game against No. 8 Vidalia (24-5) swung Rockmart’s way early as the visitors took a 17-7 lead before going into halftime up 19-14.
The host Lady Indians were outscored 27-17 in the third quarter, and Rockmart (23-6) led 46-31 heading into the final eight minutes. That’s when Vidalia put the pressure on the Lady Jackets and tried to stage a comeback, but it was too late.
Keyarah Berry, the standout junior wing for Rockmart, scored 37 points, while teammate Megan Little added 13 and sophomore Logan Adams had nine.
In other action:
Swainsboro boys 94, Rockmart 55
Rockmart’s boys’ basketball team’s stellar postseason run was halted in the Elite Eight on Tuesday as the Jackets lost to top-ranked Swainsboro on the road, 94-55.
The Jackets (18-11) fell behind 20-8 in the first quarter and couldn’t find a rhythm to get back into the game. Swainsboro (28-2) led 46-25 at halftime and 74-44 after three quarters.
BASEBALL
Coosa 5, Gilmer 0
Elijah Smith had two hits and two RBIs as the Coosa baseball team got a 5-0 win over Gilmer in a non-region road game Tuesday.
Jaxon Thomas got the win as he threw five innings and struck out five in the shutout. Cody King and Seth Crowe had an RBI each, and Trent Cantrell finished with two hits for the Eagles.
Coosa (3-5) will host Christian Heritage on Thursday.
SOCCER
Rome girls 6, Villa Rica 0
Mae Pierce had four goals and Michele Monzalvo finished with four saves as the Rome Lady Wolves opened Region 7-5A play with a shutout victory over Villa Rica on the road Tuesday.
Rome won 6-0 as Jennifer Zavala and Amarantha Hernandez added a goal each to the final tally. Allison Loveman had two assists for Rome (3-2, 1-0 7-5A), while Joey Kunczewski and Rhionnon Simpson posted an assist each.
The Lady Wolves will be back on the road Friday at Cass.
TENNIS
Model girls 5, Coosa 0
Early troubles were overcome by the Model girls’ tennis team on Tuesday as the Lady Blue Devils swept Coosa 5-0 in a match at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
Tatum Abdou won at No. 1 singles 6-3, 6-1, while Evalyn Edwards won at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-1 and Caroline Goss wrapped up singles competition with a 6-1, 6-1 win.
Model’s No. 1 doubles team of Ella Burgess and Althea Holden fought off the Coosa duo of Brinley Smith and Hannah Earwood. The two pairs split sets, 3-6, 6-3, before Model won a 10-4 tie-breaker set. Brooke Roberts and Emily Hicks won the No. 2 doubles point 6-1, 6-0.
Model boys 5, Coosa 0
The Model boys’ tennis team lost just three games against Coosa on Tuesday in a 5-0 win for the Blue Devils at the Rome Tennis Center at Berry College.
No. 1 singles player Parker Stone rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win, while Teller Abdou won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Eli Abdou won by forfeit at No. 3 singles.
In doubles play, Model’s Braxton Sims and Cole Locklear won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, while the No. 2 pair of Malachi Veillon and JD Cunningham won 6-0, 6-1.
The Blue Devils are currently undefeated this season.